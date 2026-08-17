OPER'ACTUEL to Launch as a Biennial Festival This Fall

NEW! Opera Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Opera & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

​After eight editions presented as a concert, OPER'ACTUEL is taking the next step. From September 21 to 26, Chants Libres will launch the very first edition of its biennial OPER'ACTUEL festival, a full week dedicated to contemporary opera creation.

More than a change in format, this new approach reflects a renewed vision of contemporary opera. In addition to performances, the festival will feature workshops, professional showcases, conferences, discussions, public talks and auditions, making OPER'ACTUEL a space for reflection, experimentation and professional development for both artists and audiences.

“The new format of OPER'ACTUEL is designed as a space for creation, encounters and innovation, where lyric theatre and contemporary opera engage in dialogue with other artistic disciplines,” explains Marie-Annick Béliveau, Artistic Director of Chants Libres.

A Festival Reflecting Opera Today

Since its founding, Chants Libres has championed a vision of lyric art that embraces contemporary practices. With OPER'ACTUEL, the company is taking this identity even further by creating an event where music, dance, theatre, digital arts, performance and artistic research come together.

This inaugural edition will bring together creators from different disciplines and generations, showcasing the richness and diversity of today's contemporary opera scene.

Two Major New Works

The festival will open with Akasha : Le souffle de l'univers, the world premiere of an intercultural opera-dance work conceived by soprano Kripa Nageshwar and Hamsa Créations Lyriques. Blending Indian musical traditions with contemporary instrumentation, the work explores the connections between breath, spirituality and nature.

The following day, audiences will discover Come Closer, presented by Toronto-based collective Opera 5. Composed by Ryan Trew with a libretto by Rachel Krehm, this intimate opera explores grief, memory and healing through poems written by the librettist's late sister.

A Carte Blanche for Sarah Albu

The festival will culminate with the OPER'ACTUEL Showcase, featuring a carte blanche performance by soprano Sarah Albu, accompanied by the Ensemble Paramirabo, conducted by Stephen Mulligan.

Featuring Victoria Bernath, Jean-François Daigneault, Erin Gee, Daniela Falcon, Gabo Champagne and Marcela Lucatelli, among others, the evening will highlight the extraordinary diversity of contemporary vocal practices.

A Gathering Place for the Opera Community

Beyond its performances, OPER'ACTUEL aims to become a unique meeting place for artists, presenters, students, researchers and contemporary opera enthusiasts.

Professional showcases, workshops, conferences and auditions will foster dialogue, artistic development and new collaborations, while contributing to the growth of contemporary opera creation in Quebec and internationally.

Don't Miss a Opera News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming