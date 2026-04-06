Jonathan Burton Steps Into The Role Of Calef In TURANDOT at The Atlanta Opera

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The Atlanta Opera has announced a casting update for its upcoming production of Giacomo Puccini's Turandot. Tenor Jonathan Burton will perform the role of Calaf, replacing Piero Pretti, who has withdrawn from the production due to illness.

Burton, known for his powerful and expressive performances across major opera houses, brings both vocal brilliance and dramatic intensity to the iconic role. Audiences can look forward to his interpretation of Calaf, including the celebrated aria “Nessun dorma.”

“We are deeply grateful to Jonathan for stepping in on short notice and bringing his exceptional artistry to this production,” said Tomer Zvulun, The Atlanta Opera's Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. General and Artistic Director. “I first had the pleasure of working with Jon a decade ago on Madama Butterfly, conducted by the late, great Lorin Maazel, and have hoped to welcome him to Atlanta ever since. This is a truly serendipitous opportunity.”

Performances run April 25, 27, May 1, 3, 2026 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta GA.