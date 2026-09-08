IL BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA Will Come to the Opera Bastille

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The Paris Opera will present Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia at the Opéra Bastille beginning Sept. 12, with performances scheduled through Nov. 5. The production, directed by Damiano Michieletto, returns to the Paris Opera repertoire following its original presentation at the institution. The opera is based on Pierre Beaumarchais’ comedy and follows Count Almaviva as he attempts to win Rosina’s love with the help of the barber Figaro.

The cast includes Lea Desandre as Rosina, Huw Montague Rendall as Count Almaviva, Nicola Alaimo as Figaro and Adolfo Corrado as Don Basilio. Jack Swanson will perform the role of Count Almaviva for the Sept. 12, 17, 23 and 26 performances and Oct. 1, 4 and 7 performances. Levy Sekgapane is scheduled for the Oct. 24, 28 and Nov. 1, 3 and 5 performances. The Paris Opera announced the change after Josh Lovell withdrew from the production.

Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, 17, 23 and 26; Oct. 1, 10, 14, 24 and 28; and Nov. 1, 3 and 5, with additional performances at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, Oct. 4 and 18. The Sept. 12 performance is the opening night.

Tickets are currently available through the Paris Opera, with prices listed from 17 euros for select performances. Current availability includes the Sept. 12 opening night, with seats also listed for subsequent performances. Ticket prices vary by performance and seating category.

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