HANSEL & GRETEL to Make World Premiere at State Opera South Australia

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State Opera South Australia will bring one of the world's most-loved fairy tales, Hansel & Gretel, to the stage this August in a world premiere production of Humperdinck's lush and expansive score.

In a South Australian exclusive season spanning four performances from Friday 21 August to Saturday 29 August 2026 at Her Majesty's Theatre Adelaide, audiences will experience a colourful, state-of-the-art operatic production inspired by the haunting fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm. Combining cinematic storytelling, striking visual design and lighting, Hansel & Gretel promises a contemporary operatic experience.

Conducted by State Opera South Australia Artistic Director and Conductor Dane Lam, the South Australian production unites acclaimed Australian collaborators, Director Constantine Costi and Designer Jonathon Oxlade, for a deeply relatable and evocative interpretation of the classic tale.

State Opera South Australia Artistic Director, Dane Lam, said Hansel & Gretel is the perfect introduction to opera, presenting a familiar story audiences already know and love in a live theatrical experience.

'From its eminently hummable tunes to its infectious rhythms and harmonies, Hansel & Gretel is opera for the entire family. Everyone knows the Hansel & Gretel story but stay tuned for this new production that will have audiences marvelling at this familiar story made new', Lam said.

Hansel & Gretel features an exceptional cast led by internationally acclaimed Korean American countertenor Kangmin Justin Kim in his Australian debut as Hansel, American soprano Sofia Troncoso as Gretel, Australian mezzo-soprano Catherine Carby in the dual roles of the Witch and Mother, Adelaide favourite baritone Morgan Pearse as Peter, and emerging South Australian soprano Lucy Stoddart in the dual roles of Dew Fairy and the Sandman.

Lam said that the Hansel & Gretel cast is testament to State Opera's commitment to attracting opera's biggest stars to South Australia as part of its Golden Jubilee Season.

'Justin is one of the world's most in-demand performers. Securing his Australian debut for Hansel & Gretel is a major coup for State Opera and South Australia. We can't wait for audiences to experience Justin and our entire world leading cast in this show', Lam said.

State Opera Executive Director, Mark Taylor, said that Hansel & Gretel continues the company's industry leading engagement with Asia through a new co-production between State Opera and Opera Hong Kong. The production will premiere in Adelaide, before touring to Hong Kong in 2027. This follows the successful partnership between the two organisations for Mozart's The Magic Flute in 2025.

'Hansel & Gretel's world premiere in South Australia, before touring to Hong Kong, demonstrates that major new opera can be created in South Australia and shared with audiences around the world. This reinforces State Opera's reputation for creating ambitious new work for the international stage', Taylor said.

State Opera South Australia will also offer a special Hansel & Gretel family ticket package to encourage accessibility for families.

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