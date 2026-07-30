Equity to Begin Pay Negotiations for UK Opera Singers

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Equity has submitted a new claim to UK Theatre and the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), launching negotiations aimed at improving pay, scheduling, and working conditions for opera singers employed by member companies.

The claim, submitted this week, seeks revisions to the collective agreement that establishes minimum standards for principals, covers, and freelance singers working for UK Theatre and SOLT member opera companies.

Among the union's priorities are increased weekly minimum pay rates, particularly for the lowest-paid artists, and adjustments that better reflect changing performance patterns across the industry. Equity is also seeking improved notice of work schedules to support work-life balance and family-friendly working practices, as well as greater clarity around artists' terms and conditions.

Negotiations will be led by Equity officials alongside a working group of union members and representatives from UK Theatre and SOLT.

"The demands from Equity's membership are clear—for too long they have seen their pay stagnate, whilst being expected to show ever more flexibility with their working patterns," said Equity Singers & Dancers Official Lottie Stables.

"This needs to stop. If managers are serious about artists' wellbeing and dignity, they must address the demands of this claim and ensure fair weekly pay, improved scheduling and transparent terms for all singers."

Equity also confirmed that a separate claim covering stage management staff working in opera and ballet will be submitted later this year.

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