AIDA, THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS, And HAMLET To Lead Finnish National Opera And Ballet 2026–2027 Season

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The Finnish National Opera and Ballet has announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring a mix of new productions and returning repertoire across opera and ballet. The season will open in autumn with premieres including AIDA, THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS, and a ballet adaptation of HAMLET, reflecting a thematic focus on resilience and the human condition.

The new production of AIDA will present Giuseppe Verdi’s opera in a contemporary setting, while THE (R)EVOLUTION OF STEVE JOBS, with music by Mason Bates and libretto by Mark Campbell, will explore the life of the Apple co-founder. The ballet HAMLET, choreographed by Leo Mujić, will reinterpret Shakespeare’s play through movement, set to music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Camille Saint-Saëns.

Spring premieres will include ORFEO & EURYDICE, a collaboration with Tero Saarinen Company, and THE HANDMAID’S TALE, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. The ballet repertoire will expand with John Neumeier’s THE LADY OF THE CAMELLIAS, while Gaetano Donizetti’s MARIA STUARDA will conclude the season’s premieres.

The season will also feature contemporary dance programming with SENSES, as well as a holiday concert production. Additional initiatives include new short operas developed through the Sugar Factory program and a continued orchestral concert series at Musiikkitalo.

Returning productions will include SWAN LAKE, LE NOZZE DI FIGARO, DRACULA, PETER GRIMES, THE NUTCRACKER AND THE MOUSE KING, and LA BOHÈME, presented throughout the season alongside the new works.

The Finnish National Opera and Ballet’s 2026–2027 season will take place across its main stage, Almi Hall, and additional venues in Helsinki.