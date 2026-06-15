Zolita to Play HELL'S BELLES Headline Tour This Fall
General on-sale begins Thursday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Following the announcement of her forthcoming album HELL'S BELLES, arriving August 28, singer-songwriter, filmmaker, and queer pop visionary Zolita has unveiled her HELL'S BELLES Tour. The North American headline run kicks off September 23 in Philadelphia and makes stops in New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and more before concluding with a hometown show in Los Angeles on October 14.
The tour will bring the world of HELL'S BELLES to audiences across North America, giving fans an opportunity to experience the album's duality in a live setting. Local and venue presales begin Wednesday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Thursday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time here.
The announcement arrives on the heels of recent singles "Hell's Belles" and "HARDCORE," which introduced listeners to the album's two defining identities: country and rock alongside gritty electro-pop. Listen to "HARDCORE" below.
HELL'S BELLES TOUR DATES
Sept 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore
Sept 24 — New York, NY @ Racket
Sept 26 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival DC
Sept 28 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Sept 30 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
Oct 2 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Hall
Oct 3 — Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop
Oct 4 — St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Oct 6 — Denver, CO @ Marquis
Oct 7 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
Oct 9 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
Oct 11 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Oct 13 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Oct 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex