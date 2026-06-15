Zolita to Play HELL'S BELLES Headline Tour This Fall

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Following the announcement of her forthcoming album HELL'S BELLES, arriving August 28, singer-songwriter, filmmaker, and queer pop visionary Zolita has unveiled her HELL'S BELLES Tour. The North American headline run kicks off September 23 in Philadelphia and makes stops in New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and more before concluding with a hometown show in Los Angeles on October 14.

The tour will bring the world of HELL'S BELLES to audiences across North America, giving fans an opportunity to experience the album's duality in a live setting. Local and venue presales begin Wednesday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Thursday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time here.

The announcement arrives on the heels of recent singles "Hell's Belles" and "HARDCORE," which introduced listeners to the album's two defining identities: country and rock alongside gritty electro-pop. Listen to "HARDCORE" below.

HELL'S BELLES TOUR DATES

Sept 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

Sept 24 — New York, NY @ Racket

Sept 26 — Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival DC

Sept 28 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sept 30 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

Oct 2 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Hall

Oct 3 — Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop

Oct 4 — St Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Oct 6 — Denver, CO @ Marquis

Oct 7 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Oct 9 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct 11 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Oct 13 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Oct 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

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