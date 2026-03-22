World Music Institute to Present YAGÓDY as part of ORIGINS Series

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The World Music Institute will present Yagódy as part of its Origins Series at Drom (85 Avenue A) in Manhattan on April 18, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.

Founded in Lviv, Ukraine, in 2016, Yagódy ("berries") originated as an impromptu project, inspired by the quartet's acting backgrounds and deep love for folk music. Their mission is clear: "to give a song a new life." They achieve this by reinterpreting traditional songs, exploring and enhancing the inherent drama and musical spirit. The result is a captivating blend of haunting vocal harmonies, Balkan rhythms, and ancient melodies. Yagódy gained recognition as a finalist in the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with their first original song, "Tsunamia," which you can watch.

Similar to their Ukrainian compatriots, DakhaBrakha, who pioneered "ethno-chaos", Yagódy embrace the genre of "ethno-drama" — an approach that enriches their performances by incorporating theatrical elements like intricate costumes and masks to create a powerful new form of musical storytelling.

WMI's Origins series features artists who delve into the folklore and roots of their respective cultures' music to tell the story of their origins, preserving and affirming cultural identities and legacies.