VALLEY Releases New Single "Someday"

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VALLEY has released a new single titled Someday, according to an announcement from Interscope Capitol.

Fresh off the release of 'Vending Machine,' multi JUNO-nominated band Valley comprised of Rob Laska (lead vocals, guitar), Alex Dimauro (bass), and Karah James (vocals, drums), follow up with 'someday,' via Capitol Records/Universal Music Canada. The reflective new single explores the quiet tension between chasing what's next and appreciating what's already here.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, the band shares:

'We tend to live like life has a 'special occasion' setting. We save the good bottle, the money, the cologne, the outfit we love, waiting for the right moment to justify it. But more often than not, that moment never comes, and the life we were saving them for quietly passes us by.

In the meantime, we fill the space with whatever's easy. Wonderbread, quick hits, things that get us through the day but don't really nourish us. Always like we're holding out for a perfect experience.

There's an irony in saving something meaningful for 'later' while starving yourself of it now.'

Poignant and quietly powerful, 'someday' captures the bittersweet feeling of looking back and wondering where the time went. It's a song about the people who drift in and out of our lives, the memories that take on new meaning over time and the realization that some of life's most meaningful moments are often only recognized in hindsight.

Together, 'Vending Machine' and 'someday' continue to expand the world Valley are building with their latest chapter of music. Connected by thoughtful storytelling and a shared sense of perspective, the songs invite listeners to embrace life's uncertainties, celebrate its fleeting moments and find meaning in the experiences that shape us.

UPCOMING LIVE SHOWS IN CANADA

July 31 — Jubilee Festival — New Glasgow, NS

August 1 — Area 506 Festival — St John's, NB

August 2 — Osheaga — Montreal, QC

August 28 — Pigeon Lake Concert Series — Mulhurst, AB

Valley (LEFT: Alex Dimauro, TOP: Karah James, RIGHT: Rob Laska)

ABOUT VALLEY

Multi-Juno nominated band Valley have built a global following through emotionally charged indie-pop, nostalgic hooks, and sharply observant songwriting. Comprised of Rob Laska, Alex Dimauro, and Karah James, the band have amassed more than 1.2 billion global streams reaching a devoted international audience spanning North America, Asia and beyond.

Formed in 2016 after a chance studio double booking brought two high school bands together, Valley broke through with their Gold-certified anthem 'Like 1999,' which exploded across TikTok and streaming platforms.

The band have become masters of turning heartbreak, nostalgia, and longing into arena-sized pop catharsis. Known for their high-energy live shows, they have opened for Post Malone, Lennon Stella, Dermot Kennedy, COIN and the Band CAMINO while appearing at festivals including Boston Calling, Life Is Beautiful, Governors Ball, Festival d'été de Québec and more.

As they enter their next chapter following the release of their critically acclaimed album, Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden (2024), Valley are pushing their sound toward something bigger and more uninhibited, leaning into the euphoric chaos and playfulness that have always sat at the core of their music.

Photo Credit: Vanessa Heins



Photo Credit: Vanessa Heins

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