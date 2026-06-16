The ZYG to Play 'MR Z Tour' This Summer in Support of New Album

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This summer, Massachusetts-based recording artist, producer, and performer The ZYG 808 will launch the MR Z Tour from Poly-Groove Records, a run of performances stretching across New England and into Eastern Canada in support of his latest album, MR Z.

Kicking off in New Bedford, Massachusetts in August, the tour includes stops in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New Brunswick. Tour dates and venue information will be announced separately. For more info, visit here.

Known for a sound he calls "Rock-Hop," The ZYG 808 is a Grammy-nominated musician who creates music rooted in classic boom bap hip-hop traditions while drawing energy from Afrobeat rhythms, alternative rock experimentation, punk attitude, and underground music culture. In addition to performing, The ZYG 808 works as a producer and educator.

Photo Credit: The Fane Fox

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