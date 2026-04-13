The Strokes Confirm Global Tour with Stops in London, Chicago, & More

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The Strokes have unveiled global dates across North America, the U.K., Europe and Japan, kicking off in June and running through the fall. Presales begin Wednesday, April 15 and general on sale this Friday, April 17.

Further information and fan registration are here. Those interested in participating in the Artist Presale in North America must sign up here by Tuesday, April 14 at 9am ET.

The tour will see stops including two nights at Red Rocks, London’s The O2, Toronto’s RBC Amphitheatre, Paris’ Accor Arena, Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome and more. Thundercat, Cage the Elephant, Hamilton Leithauser, Fat White Family, Alex Cameron and ÖLÜM will support select dates across the tour.

The Strokes are fresh from Coachella’s first weekend, with headline sets for Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Japan’s Summer Sonic 2026 and more to come this spring and summer.

Reality Awaits, the seventh studio album from The Strokes, is set for release on June 26 via Cult Records/RCA Records. Pre-order it here. Last week, the band shared the first single from the album, “Going Shopping.”

Recorded in Costa Rica with producer Rick Rubin and finished around the globe, Reality Awaits marks the band’s first new music since 2020’s much-lauded The New Abnormal and extensive global touring in its wake. Hailing from New York City, The Strokes made their debut in 2001.

THE STROKES LIVE

June 12—Manchester, TN—Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 15—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre*

June 17—Chicago, IL—United Center*

June 19—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

June 21—Toronto, ON—RBC Amphitheatre*

June 23—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

June 26—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann*

June 27—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*

July 12—Richmond, VA—Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront☨

July 14—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

July 15—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*

July 17—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheater‡

July 19—Saint Paul, MN—Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

July 22—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

July 23—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

August 8—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Music Festival

August 14—Tokyo, JP—Summer Sonic

August 15—Osaka, JP—Summer Sonic

August 22—Pasadena, CA—Just Like Heaven

August 25—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 27—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

August 28—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

September 12—Tampa, FL—Benchmark International Arena

September 13—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

September 17—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

September 18—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

September 20—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea.Hear.Now Festival

October 6—London, U.K.—The O2§

October 11—Amsterdam, NL—Ziggo Dome§

October 13—Dusseldorf, DE—PSD Bank Dome§

October 15—Berlin, DE—Uber Arena§

October 17—Bologna, IT—Unipol Arena§

October 20—Barcelona, ES—Palau Sant Jordi§

October 22—Paris, FR—Accor Arena§

October 25—Newcastle, U.K.—Utilita Arena§

October 26—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live§

October 28—Dublin, IE—3Arena§

*with Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

☨with Hamilton Leithauser

‡with Cage the Elephant and Thundercat

†with Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM

§with Fat White Family and Alex Cameron

Image Credit: Untitled (Cowboy) 1989 courtesy of Richard Prince