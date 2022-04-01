The Royaies Tease New EP With 'Thus With A Kiss I Die'

There are few things in this world sweeter than sultry Latin guitar mixed into an 808 and drum beat, and Toronto's The Royaies know this. So well, in fact, that they've created the perfect blend of these elements in their new single, "This With A Kiss I Die" - available now!

"We blended electro-esque beats, soft R&B vocal textures, and soft rap," member Elijah Royaie shares of the track. "Each verse paints a picture of desire and wants - all contradicted by misery, a sense of loss, and a dark sense of regret."

A sultry yet inebriating production, "Thus With A Kiss I die" takes the listener on a journey through heartache and regrettable desires. The Royaies built on this concept when writing the song, finding the mood of the music should match the lyrics.

"The mood of the song is a resemblance to a sense of misdirected love or a sense of ill-fated beliefs," Elijah continues. "This mood is cast within a thematic background of black and gold when I imagine the color of the music."

Fluidly blending genres into immersive and ever-expansive new soundscapes is a signature skill for The Royaies, a group of wildly versatile and multi-talented musicians comprised of four family members - Shyon Royaie, Elijah Royaie, Axel Klain, and Alvin the Poet.

Showcasing the group's dynamic ability in the realm, "Thus With A Kiss I Die" features delicate Latin guitar, deep trap 808, driving hip hop drum beats, and a touch of pop vocals.

Overall, despite the initial tone set by the beat and lyrics, "Thus With A Kiss I Die" is truly a song about moving on and getting over that final hurdle of heartbreak. While verses start with heartfelt longing, they move into a final resounding conclusion:

"I left you on read all night /Cuz you're not my girl anymore

Life changes us over time / And we are not the same anymore"

"Thus With A Kiss I Die" is the title track from the group's newly minted EP, which also features "Enough For You" and "Stay Away." The three-song offering lands as a breakthrough followup to the Toronto-based four-piece's internationally acclaimed genre-bending debut single, "Princesa."

The Royaies' new EP, and its title track, "Thus With A Kiss I Die," are both available now! Listen here: