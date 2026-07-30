Tenille Arts to Release New Single THE RIGHT DRUGS

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Tenille Arts is set to offer a new single titled THE RIGHT DRUGS, according to an announcement from Campbell Entertainment Group.

(Nashville, Tennessee…) – July 30, 2026 – Tenille Arts is entering a lighter, happier chapter with 'The Right Drugs,' a feel-good song about finding a natural high in the simple things, hitting August 7, 2026 on Dreamcatcher Artists via ONErpm. The history-making trio of Tenille, Allison Veltz Cruz, and Alex Kline, who became the first all-female cast to write, produce, and perform a #1 country single with 'Somebody Like That,' gathered again for this new release. Alex Kline also produced the track.

'The title is playful, but at its core, the song is about how intoxicating peace can feel after a hard season,' confessed Tenille. 'A lot of the imagery also connects back to my Saskatchewan roots—the wheat fields, open skies and quiet moments that have always made me feel grounded and most like myself. This song is a celebration of healing, presence and finding happiness again - about taking a deep breath and realizing that changing your life does not always mean becoming someone new. Sometimes it means finding your way back to who you were all along.'

Release day will also coincide with a music video by Ryan Nolan that combines whimsical outdoor scenes and hand-drawn animation. The clip will include simple moments highlighted by wildflowers, Sunday drives, wheat field kisses, cherry Coke, and sunsets.

A native of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Tenille has been confirmed to perform at the 2026 Canadian Country Music Awards at the Saskatoon Sasktel Centre in her home province on September 19. She will also perform with some of Canada's finest artists at the CCMA Legends Show at the Sid Buckwold Theatre in Saskatoon on September 17. She returns to the famed Bluebird Café in Nashville on August 18, 2026.

www.tenillearts.com

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