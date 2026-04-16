Teddy Swims Sets 2026 Arena Dates for THE UGLY TOUR
The general public on-sale starts Friday, April 24, at 10 AM local time.
Grammy-nominated superstar Teddy Swims has announced his 2026 THE UGLY TOUR. The North America Arena Tour kicks off on September 22nd in Kansas City and wraps up in Los Angeles on November 18th.
Fans can register for presale access now here. Chime Visa presale begins Tuesday, April 21 at 10 am local time. Teddy Swims presale begins Wednesday, April 22 at 10 AM local time. Fans can also access Local and Spotify presales on Thursday, April 23. The general public on-sale starts Friday, April 24, at 10 AM local time.
The announcement comes after the release of his new song, “Mr. Know It All." Swims performed the song live for the first time last Friday at his main stage Coachella set, which featured appearances from David Lee Roth, Joe Jonas, and Vanessa Carlton.
In 2025, Swims earned his second career GRAMMY nod and made history with his Diamond-certified song “Lose Control,” which set the record for the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 hit after spending 112 weeks on the chart. He also released his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition).
Swims opened this year by announcing his Summer 2026 East Coast headline dates alongside a run of major festival appearances. Before kicking off his string of headliners in Uncasville, CT, Swims will perform at Stagecoach, BottleRock, New Orleans Jazz Fest, and Bonnaroo before his headline European shows.
Teddy Swims Tour Dates:
April 17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
April 25 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival
May 3 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Festival
May 22 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival
June 4 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 5 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
June 9 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
June 10 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
June 12 – Easley, SC @ District Park
June 13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival
June 20 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
June 22 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belsonic
June 23 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle
June 25 – Exeter, UK @ Powderham Castle
June 26 – Cardiff, UK @ Blackweir Fields
June 28 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
June 30 – Woodstock, UK @ Blenheim Palace 2026
July 1 – Lancashire, UK @ TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival
July 3 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter 2026
July 4 – Puck County, Poland @ Open’er Festival 2026
July 7 – Stuttgart, Germany @ JazzOpen Stuttgart 2026
July 9 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival 2026
July 11 – Oeiras, Portugal @ Nos Alive 2026
July 15 – Bern, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival 2026
July 16 – Bontida, Romania @ Electric Castle Festival 2026
July 18 – Ostrava, Czechia @ Colours of Ostrava 2027
July 19 – Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin 2026
July 22 – Scarborough, UK @ TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre
July 23 – Scarborough, UK @ TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre
July 25 – Henham Park, Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival 2026
September 22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
September 23 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 26 – Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
September 29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
October 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
October 5 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
October 7 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
October 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
October 13 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
October 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
October 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 22 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
October 23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
October 25 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
October 27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
October 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
October 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
November 1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
November 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
November 5 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
November 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
November 8 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
November 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
November 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
November 13 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
November 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
November 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
November 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Photo Credit: Joelle Grace Taylor
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