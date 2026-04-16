Teddy Swims Sets 2026 Arena Dates for THE UGLY TOUR

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Grammy-nominated superstar Teddy Swims has announced his 2026 THE UGLY TOUR. The North America Arena Tour kicks off on September 22nd in Kansas City and wraps up in Los Angeles on November 18th.

Fans can register for presale access now here. Chime Visa presale begins Tuesday, April 21 at 10 am local time. Teddy Swims presale begins Wednesday, April 22 at 10 AM local time. Fans can also access Local and Spotify presales on Thursday, April 23. The general public on-sale starts Friday, April 24, at 10 AM local time.

The announcement comes after the release of his new song, “Mr. Know It All." Swims performed the song live for the first time last Friday at his main stage Coachella set, which featured appearances from David Lee Roth, Joe Jonas, and Vanessa Carlton.

In 2025, Swims earned his second career GRAMMY nod and made history with his Diamond-certified song “Lose Control,” which set the record for the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 hit after spending 112 weeks on the chart. He also released his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition).

Swims opened this year by announcing his Summer 2026 East Coast headline dates alongside a run of major festival appearances. Before kicking off his string of headliners in Uncasville, CT, Swims will perform at Stagecoach, BottleRock, New Orleans Jazz Fest, and Bonnaroo before his headline European shows.

Teddy Swims Tour Dates:

April 17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

April 25 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival

May 3 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 22 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival

June 4 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 5 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

June 9 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

June 10 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

June 12 – Easley, SC @ District Park

June 13 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 19 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop Festival

June 20 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

June 22 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Belsonic

June 23 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

June 25 – Exeter, UK @ Powderham Castle

June 26 – Cardiff, UK @ Blackweir Fields

June 28 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

June 30 – Woodstock, UK @ Blenheim Palace 2026

July 1 – Lancashire, UK @ TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival

July 3 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter 2026

July 4 – Puck County, Poland @ Open’er Festival 2026

July 7 – Stuttgart, Germany @ JazzOpen Stuttgart 2026

July 9 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival 2026

July 11 – Oeiras, Portugal @ Nos Alive 2026

July 15 – Bern, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival 2026

July 16 – Bontida, Romania @ Electric Castle Festival 2026

July 18 – Ostrava, Czechia @ Colours of Ostrava 2027

July 19 – Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin 2026

July 22 – Scarborough, UK @ TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre

July 23 – Scarborough, UK @ TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre

July 25 – Henham Park, Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival 2026

September 22 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

September 23 – Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 26 – Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

September 29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 30 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

October 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

October 5 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 7 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

October 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

October 13 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

October 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

October 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 22 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

October 23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

October 25 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

October 27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 28 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

October 30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

November 1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

November 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

November 5 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

November 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 8 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

November 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

November 11 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

November 13 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

November 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

November 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Photo Credit: Joelle Grace Taylor