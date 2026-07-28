TWILARK Shares 'Tired to Sleep' ft. ERIN RAE from Upcoming LP

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Raleigh-based songwriter Canon Pence, who records under the name TWILARK, has released Tired to Sleep, the third single from his forthcoming album NEVER LEARNED THE TIDE. The track features vocals from ERIN RAE and producer DOMINIC BILLETT, and the album also includes contributions from SPENCER CULLUM and MAYA DE VITRY. Described as a hangover anthem that blends darkness, humor and heart, the song is set for release ahead of the album's street date.

Photo by Layde Jane Vickers

Produced by Dominic Billett, Never Learned the Tide features contributions from Erin Rae, Spencer Cullum and Maya De Vitry.

GENRES

Indie-Americana, Indie-Folk, Indie-Country

RIYL

Damien Jurado, Dean Johnson, Jason Molina, Sufjan Stevens, Bonnie Prince Billy, Ken Pomeroy, Neil Young, Karen Dalton, Phosphorescent, Michael Hurley, Simon Joyner, Myriam Gendron, The Antlers

FORMAT

DIGITAL

LABEL

SELF-RELEASE

ANNOUNCE DATE

MAY 26

STREET DATE

SEPT 11

In a statement, TWILARK said the song was written while wallowing in a hangover, with the lyrics reflecting that experience through darkness, humor and self-awareness. NEVER LEARNED THE TIDE is being released independently, with a full rollout planned ahead of the album's street date.

Photo Credit: Layde Jane Vickers



Photo Credit: Layde Jane Vickers

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