TWILARK Shares 'Tired to Sleep' ft. ERIN RAE from Upcoming LP
Never Learned the Tide includes contributions from Spencer Cullum, Maya De Vitry and producer Dominic Billett.
Raleigh-based songwriter Canon Pence, who records under the name TWILARK, has released Tired to Sleep, the third single from his forthcoming album NEVER LEARNED THE TIDE. The track features vocals from ERIN RAE and producer DOMINIC BILLETT, and the album also includes contributions from SPENCER CULLUM and MAYA DE VITRY. Described as a hangover anthem that blends darkness, humor and heart, the song is set for release ahead of the album's street date.
Photo by Layde Jane Vickers
Produced by Dominic Billett, Never Learned the Tide features contributions from Erin Rae, Spencer Cullum and Maya De Vitry.
GENRES
Indie-Americana, Indie-Folk, Indie-Country
RIYL
Damien Jurado, Dean Johnson, Jason Molina, Sufjan Stevens, Bonnie Prince Billy, Ken Pomeroy, Neil Young, Karen Dalton, Phosphorescent, Michael Hurley, Simon Joyner, Myriam Gendron, The Antlers
FORMAT
DIGITAL
LABEL
SELF-RELEASE
ANNOUNCE DATE
MAY 26
STREET DATE
SEPT 11
In a statement, TWILARK said the song was written while wallowing in a hangover, with the lyrics reflecting that experience through darkness, humor and self-awareness. NEVER LEARNED THE TIDE is being released independently, with a full rollout planned ahead of the album's street date.
Photo Credit: Layde Jane Vickers
Photo Credit: Layde Jane Vickers