TO OSCAR WITH LOVE Album by Amber Weekes to Arrive Ahead of Oscar Brown Jr. Centenary

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Vocalist Amber Weekes is set to release a new recording titled TO OSCAR WITH LOVE, a tribute to the songs of Oscar Brown Jr. timed to arrive ahead of the centenary of his birth.

LA-Based Jazz Vocalist Amber Weekes Performs in Los Angeles in Celebration of the Release of Her Fifth Album, To Oscar with Love

Thursday, August 6

Catalina Jazz Club, LA

8:30PM Show (Doors at 7PM)

Featuring Amber Weekes (vocals), Tony Campodonico (piano), Edwin Livingston (bass), Fritz Wise (drums), Tom Luer (sax, flute), and other surprise guests. Hosted by James Janisse.

Weekes' Deeply-Felt Fifth Album, To Oscar With Love, Spotlights the Music of Oscar Brown Jr., A Master of Song who Inspired her own Joyous Musical Journey

Available August 7, 2026 via Amber Inn Records on All Streaming Platforms and CD

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...