TO OSCAR WITH LOVE Album by Amber Weekes to Arrive Ahead of Oscar Brown Jr. Centenary
The project pays tribute to the late singer-songwriter's musical legacy.
By: Joshua Wright
Vocalist Amber Weekes is set to release a new recording titled TO OSCAR WITH LOVE, a tribute to the songs of Oscar Brown Jr. timed to arrive ahead of the centenary of his birth.
LA-Based Jazz Vocalist Amber Weekes Performs in Los Angeles in Celebration of the Release of Her Fifth Album, To Oscar with Love
Thursday, August 6
Catalina Jazz Club, LA
8:30PM Show (Doors at 7PM)
Featuring Amber Weekes (vocals), Tony Campodonico (piano), Edwin Livingston (bass), Fritz Wise (drums), Tom Luer (sax, flute), and other surprise guests. Hosted by James Janisse.
Weekes' Deeply-Felt Fifth Album, To Oscar With Love, Spotlights the Music of Oscar Brown Jr., A Master of Song who Inspired her own Joyous Musical Journey
Available August 7, 2026 via Amber Inn Records on All Streaming Platforms and CD