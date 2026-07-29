TIPA TIPO to Release New Album ARQUETIPAS, Share "No Me Fui" Single

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TIPA TIPO, a tropical yacht rock band known for its vivid stage presentation, has announced its second full-length album, ARQUETIPAS, set for release via Bit Rosie. Alongside the announcement, the group shared a new single, 'No Me Fui,' written by band member Felipe Wurst about his relationship with bandmate and romantic partner Adele Fournet.

Today, tropical yacht rockers Tipa Tipo announce their new album, Arquetipas, and share the single 'No Me Fui.' Arquetipas arrives October 2, 2026 via Bit Rosie.

On 'No Me Fui,' Felipe Wurst shares: 'The chorus of this song is 'No Me Fui, Pero Me Perdí,' which translates to 'I'm not gone, but I got lost.' I'm singing this to my bandmate and romantic partner, Adele, after seriously considering breaking up. After making a genuine effort to understand her perspective on why things are no longer working for her, I realize that I have indeed gotten lost in subtle but meaningful ways. I do want to be with her, but I've been carried away by taking things for granted and shifting my energy elsewhere. I sing the song as if I've already lost her. I tell her that I'm trying to find my way back, but in the song, she already looks at me nostalgically.'

Photo by Moriah Ziman

Tipa Tipo thrive on color. The brighter, the bolder, the better. When they take the stage, they sport vivid outfits: jumpsuits in neon pink or iridescent yellow or a distinctive shade of turquoise. And when they release new music, whether it's a single or a full album, they devise a specific palette to accompany their percolating rhythms and breezy melodies. And in their music they evoke the very colors that inspired them. 'Prisma'–which kicks off their second album, the scintillating Arquetipas–burbles with celebratory abandon, full of intersecting rhythms and melodies that act synesthetically. 'I wanted the song to feel like the gemstones exhibit at the Natural History Museum,' says Adele Fournet, who sings, plays keyboards, writes, and co-produces. 'I wanted to play with the idea of prisms and light refracting into color. Sometimes I feel like I'm walking around in a grayscale world, and I want a rainbow. That's what we're trying to do in Tipa Tipo and with Arquetipas.'

'I'm attracted to colors the way I'm attracted to sounds, so it feels like a personal statement in a way,' says Felipe Wurst, who sings, plays guitar, writes, and co-produces. 'The kind of masculinity I learned growing up was very much muted and low-profile, so color represents a freedom from that. Like music, it introduces you to different ways of thinking about life and showing different sides of yourself.'

ARQUETIPAS opens with the track 'Prisma,' which Adele Fournet has said was inspired by the idea of light refracting into color. Both Fournet and Wurst sing, write, and co-produce within TIPA TIPO, whose sound draws on cumbia, salsa, samba, soft rock, and New Wave influences.

Photo Credit: Moriah Ziman



Photo Credit: Moriah Ziman

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