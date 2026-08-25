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Damaged Goods Records has announced a special one-off show next year at the Electric Ballroom in Camden Town, London NW1.

It's the return of THEE HEADCOATEES and THEE HEADCOATS.

The show is set for 12th March 2027, a Friday night.

Tickets are on sale now from WeGotTickets and See Tickets.

More news is coming soon, but this will be the original early 1990's line-ups of both bands.

THEE HEADCOATEES are Ludella Black, Kyra Rubella, Bongo Debbie, and Holly Golightly.

THEE HEADCOATS are Johnny 'Tub' Johnson, Wild Billy Childish, and Bruce Brand.

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