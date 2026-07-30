TEXAS HEADHUNTERS Band to Release New Single

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TEXAS HEADHUNTERS, a Texas-based rock band, has announced the release of a new single. The release adds to the group's catalog of original music and continues its association with the sound and identity of the Texas music scene.

AUSTIN, TX - The Texas Headhunters return on July 29 with 'Rise and Shine,' the title track from their forthcoming sophomore album, due October 9 via Hardcharger / Blue Elan Records. The new release finds the acclaimed guitar-slinging trio of Ian Moore, Johnny Moeller, and Jesse Dayton doing what they do best: delivering scorching guitar work, swaggering grooves and the unmistakable chemistry that happens when three of Texas' most distinctive players share the same stage and studio.

Following the breakout success of their self-titled debut, Rise and Shine raises the stakes with sharper songwriting, fearless musicianship and the kind of six-string fireworks that have become the band's calling card. It's a record that honors the Lone Star tradition without getting trapped by it.

If Texas guitar playing had a definitive DNA strand, it would look a lot like the collective résumé of Moore, Moeller, and Dayton. For more than three decades, each has forged a singular path through blues, rock, country and Americana. Moore brought soaring, soulful psychedelia back to the blues; Moeller infused the Austin scene with razor-sharp funk and string-bending ferocity; and Dayton injected punk-rock adrenaline into the heart of outlaw country. Together, they've become one of the most exciting guitar bands to emerge from Texas in years.

Written by Johnny Moeller, 'Rise and Shine' is a bruising shuffle rocker that pairs infectious grooves with timely social commentary. Moeller sings the opening verse, followed by Jesse Dayton and Ian Moore, before the trio joins together on the harmonies, while Moore delivers the song's blistering guitar solo.

'This battlefield we call our home, it won't be long, and it could all be gone,' Moeller sings.

'It's got some heavy lyrics,' says Moeller. 'It's like Stephen Stills playing a blues shuffle. There's some Pops Staples influence, too.'

A member of The Fabulous Thunderbirds since 2007, Moeller says Texas Headhunters has transformed his approach to songwriting.

'I've never thought of myself as a real songwriter before, but being in this band has taught me a lot—and quickly. We seem to work on deadlines—'We're going in the studio!'—and that lights a fire under my ass.'

Since the release of their debut last Summer, Texas Headhunters have earned widespread acclaim for their fearless blend of blues, rock, country soul and roots music. Sirius XM simultaneously featured three of the band's songs across Outlaw Country, Bluesville and Little Steven's Underground Garage, where they also earned the coveted 'Coolest Song in the World' distinction.

Photo Credit: Emily Kaye



Photo Credit: Emily Kaye

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