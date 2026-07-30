TARABESQUE, BODIES IN MOTION & More New Albums Announced This Fall

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A new round of upcoming album releases has been announced through Clandestine Label Services, spanning genres from Palestinian global fusion to Chicago post-punk. The lineup includes Maqām Records artist Firas Zreik's TARABESQUE, Chicago trio PLUM's BODIES IN MOTION, Amalgam Records' release from Marvin Tate titled CONTROLLED BURN, and Seattle-based artist Aquiestoy's TIL WE DISSOLVE, each set to arrive in the coming weeks.

GLOBAL FUSION / INSTR. MAQAM / TARAB

FIRAS ZREIK _ TARABESQUE _ JUL 31

The third proper release from Maqām Records, Zreik's new record merges Tarab — the ecstatic, immersive state of listening central to Arab musical traditions — with the global influences he has absorbed across continents and scenes, he creates a sound that is timeless, urgent, and entirely his own.

POST-PUNK / NO WAVE

PLUM _ BODIES IN MOTION _ AUG 21

Very good, energetic, engaging post-punk from Chicago. First single chosen for Pitchfork Selects.

POETRY / SOUND ART / EXPERIMENTAL / IMPROV

MARVIN TATE _ CONTROLLED BURN _ AUG 29

Another release from Amalgam Records. Marvin Tate is a Chicago artist, alongside his collaborator on all these tracks, LeRoy Bach.

EXPERIMENTAL LATIN / JAZZ / ART-POP

AQUIESTOY _ TIL WE DISSOLVE _ SEPT 4

Seattle-based with roots in NYC's Puerto Rican community and also in Ecuador, Carlos Snaider maintains live bands in both Seattle and Quito and writes and sings in both English and Spanish. As Aquiestoy, he creates groove-laden, poetic, experimental music that is cool, infectious, and brimming with feelings of connection and community.

INDIE / AMERICANA

KATHERINE PERKINS _ HELPLESS LOVE _ SEPT 25

Coastal Maine-based Perkins delivers indie Americana with an animated video for the second single.

ART-ROCK / SOPHISTI-POP

ZIEMBA _ THE BRAID _ OCT 2

The return of René Kladzyk's Ziemba. THE BRAID was co-produced by Don Godwin.

ART-POP / ELECTRONICA

ANNIE LEETH _ SATURN RETURN _ OCT 9

Leeth is a producer and engineer who has worked with an array of artists including Faye Webster, Finn Wolfhard, Erasure, Soccer Mommy, Kishi Bashi and as assistant engineer for Ben H. Allen (Animal Collective, Deerhunter).

ONGOING

ART POP / AVANT POST-PUNK

KEE AVIL _ VAPOR _ ONGOING

Montreal's producer / vocalist Vicky Mettler has announced a yearlong album release via NNA Tapes. Kee Avil's previous records have received Bandcamp's Best Albums of the Year, Line of Best Fit's Album of the Week, The Wire's featured review, and so on.

AMBIENT COUNTRY / INSTRUMENTAL

VARIOUS ARTISTS _ ACROSS THE HORIZON _ ONGOING

The third installment in the year-long artist-curated series is now widely available and features new work by Balmorhea, alongside Rachel Grimes and Takeshi Nishimoto; forthcoming installments in this volume to be curated by Alan Sparhawk, Mary Lattimore, and more.

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