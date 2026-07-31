TALKER Releases New LP Runaway Jane Out Now

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TALKER has released a new album titled Runaway Jane. The project arrives as the latest recorded output from the artist, whose songwriting has been compared to acts including Olivia Rodrigo, Sheryl Crow, Alex Lahey, and Petey USA.

Every great record has a story to tell. talker's Runaway Jane feels more like wandering into one already in progress.

The second full-length album from the Los Angeles based songwriter Celeste Tauchar feels like a cinematic desert dream from the very start. Every song leaves you feeling like a phantom sucked into someone else's timeline. Following the unflinching honesty behind her 2024 debut, I'm Telling You The Truth, Celeste spends much of the running time wrestling with what comes after accountability.

Written alongside longtime collaborators Matt Bernstein and JR Kurtz, mixed by Grammy-nominated producer Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties, boy genius), and masted by Brian Lucey, Runaway Jane touches on widescreen indie rock, dusty Americana, and moments of explosive alt-rock catharsis that feel as expansive as the Mojave Desert.

That sense of everything-in-motion-always is dominant in Tauchar's life; born in Germany, raised in Sacramento, shaped by time in Miami and the past decade in Los Angeles, she now splits her time between the road, LA, and Berlin. She's long existed in a state of motion and that sense of constant displacement is a major theme in her current songwriting and life.

TRACKLIST

1. Gold Rush

2. didanyofithappen

3. Truck

4. Strangers

5. Another New Beginning

6. The Worm

7. Happy Birthday

8. Spirals

9. What If I Change My Mind?

'THE WORM'

Celeste on 'The Worm:'

'The Worm is one of my favorite talker songs of the last few years because it's fun, it's angry, and it's not taking itself too seriously. A lot of the themes on this record lean into total rawness, getting ugly, forcing yourself to be the most fleshed out version of yourself in order to eventually figure out what you want, but this song is about when you're out there in the desert and keep getting knocked down. It's really how it feels making music in 2026. You're out in the sun, completely exposed and pushing yourself to the brink of heat exhaustion, sunburns, and dehydration, all for a chance at finding the road you're supposed to be on. And every time you think you're close to landing there, you get slapped onto the ground to dry up like a little worm.

The end of the song is literally inspired by looking up how flatworms regenerate when they're cut into multiple pieces - they multiply and literally turn into multiple new worms that have all the same memories and then continue living their lives. It's so crazy and feels so accurate to how you have to keep expanding yourself and taking hits and making yourself more and more unavoidable to anyone not taking you seriously.'

Photo Credit: Andrea Martin



Photo Credit: Andrea Martin

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