Story Of The Year and Silverstein Set First Co-Headlining Tour

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Story Of The Year and Silverstein are joining forces to co-headline the Camp Screamo Tour. Kicking off on July 12th in Asbury Park, the tour will hit cities across the country including Kansas City, San Diego, and Nashville, before concluding in Buffalo on August 7th.

This marks the first time the two bands have toured the U.S. together. Joining them are special guest Origami Angel. Tickets, including VIP packages, will be available starting Friday, April 10th at 10 am local time. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit here.

Story Of The Year will be playing songs from A.R.S.O.N, their seventh album, which was released in February. Audiences can also expect them to play songs from Tear Me to Pieces, as well as other tracks from their catalog. In addition to the co-headlining tour dates, the band will be performing at festivals including Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Download, Upheaval, Rock Fest, Vans Warped Tour Long Beach and Mexico City, and Rock La Cauze this spring and summer.

Silverstein commemorated their silver anniversary in 2025 with their 16-song double LP Antibloom / Pink Moon and the worldwide 25 Years Of Noise Tour, which sold a career high of nearly 110,000 tickets. Antibloom was honored with a nomination for Metal/Hard Album of the Year at the 2026 JUNO Awards.

Story of the Year/Silverstein Tour Dates

July 12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

July 15 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

July 19 – Kansas City, MO @ VooDoo at Harrah’s

July 22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

July 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

July 25 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

July 25-26 – Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour *

July 28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

July 29 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace (Outdoors)

July 31 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

August 1 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 2 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

August 4 – Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall

August 5 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

August 7 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor

* Festival date

Photo credit: Ryan Smith