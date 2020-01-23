St. South Releases New Single 'Does Your Brain Ever Get This Loud'

Nettwerk is excited to announce the signing of St. South to its label roster. As a songwriter, singer, and producer, St. South has worked tirelessly on the skills required to make the kind of nuanced and soulful electro she's known for. But her sound is not just a study in technical self-reliance; it is an intimate portrait of an artist who lives life on her own terms.

Her latest single, "Does Your Brain Ever Get This Loud?," is sprinkled with chillwave fuzz and a warm layered sample of St. South's voice. Softly pulsing forth, she recounts the crisis that hits in your mid 20s: "I'm often riddled with self-doubt. But this song is the process of accepting that, while learning that it's completely ok to feel lost and purposeless."

Listen below!

St. South is the moniker for Australian singer-songwriter-producer-multi-instrumentalist Olivia Gavranich. She self-released her debut EP Nervous Energy in 2016, which garnered millions of streams, as well as TV placements with The Vampire Diaries and The Fosters. She followed that up with 2017's Inure, and is now preparing to release her debut full length album later this year. Without any outside support and no touring history, St. South has already built a steady and dedicated fanbase, with over 20,000 fans across social properties and over 225,000 monthly listeners at Spotify alone.

Photo Credit: Liam Gillie





Related Articles View More Music Stories