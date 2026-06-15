Sleeping With Sirens Sets Headlining Tour for Fall 2026

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Fresh off the release of their new LP An Ending In Itself, the alternative rock band Sleeping With Sirens has announced a fall headlining tour across North America with support from Rain City Drive and Shyeye.

Their forthcoming tour will kick off after their appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 3. They will be visiting cities across the U.S. and Canada before their final performance at Vans Warped Tour Orlando on November 14. Sirens Club members receive pre-sale access starting today at 12pm local time. General on-sale will be this Thursday, June 18th at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP Meet and Greets will be available for purchase here.

The band, Kellin Quinn [vocals], Nick Martin [guitar], Justin Hills [bass], Matty Best [drums], and newest addition Tony Pizzuti [guitar], continues to hone its signature sound while boldly exploring new creative frontiers. That future-forward perspective, coupled with a deep connection to their listeners, has established Sleeping With Sirens as a household name that’s more relevant than ever.

Produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Circa Survive, Movements), the new record sees the band—Kellin Quinn [vocals], Nick Martin [guitar], Justin Hills [bass], Matty Best [drums], and newest addition Tony Pizzuti [guitar]— as they attempt to revive their classic sound with the "nuanced experience" of recent years.

The new record, which was released on Friday, includes their title track “An Ending In Itself,” and songs “Forever/Always,” and “Paralyzed.” Exclusive colored vinyl with signed inserts, and a zine CD featuring 24 pages of behind-the-scenes photos and handwritten lyrics are available to order now through here. This new album marks the first to be released with Rise Records since Feel, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Sleeping With Sirens Show Dates

*Festival dates

July 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Street Experience

July 18 – Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*

July 25 – Long Beach, CA – Vans Warped Tour*

Sept 18 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

Oct 3 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival*

Oct 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Oct 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

Oct 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

Oct 14 – Dallas, TX – Gilley’s Dallas Southside Ballroom

Oct 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Oct 16 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

Oct 18 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

Oct 20 – St. Paul, MN – Myth

Oct 21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Oct 24 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Oct 25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Oct 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Oct 28 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct 30 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Oct 31 – Ottawa, ON – History Ottawa

Nov 1 – Toronto, ON – History

Nov 3 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston Music Hall

Nov 4 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Nov 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov 7 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 8 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

Nov 11 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Nov 14 – Orlando, FL – Vans Warped Tour*

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