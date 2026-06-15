Sleeping With Sirens Sets Headlining Tour for Fall 2026
Their forthcoming tour will kick off after their appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 3.
Fresh off the release of their new LP An Ending In Itself, the alternative rock band Sleeping With Sirens has announced a fall headlining tour across North America with support from Rain City Drive and Shyeye.
Their forthcoming tour will kick off after their appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA on October 3. They will be visiting cities across the U.S. and Canada before their final performance at Vans Warped Tour Orlando on November 14. Sirens Club members receive pre-sale access starting today at 12pm local time. General on-sale will be this Thursday, June 18th at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP Meet and Greets will be available for purchase here.
The band, Kellin Quinn [vocals], Nick Martin [guitar], Justin Hills [bass], Matty Best [drums], and newest addition Tony Pizzuti [guitar], continues to hone its signature sound while boldly exploring new creative frontiers. That future-forward perspective, coupled with a deep connection to their listeners, has established Sleeping With Sirens as a household name that’s more relevant than ever.
Produced by Will Yip (Turnstile, Circa Survive, Movements), the new record sees the band—Kellin Quinn [vocals], Nick Martin [guitar], Justin Hills [bass], Matty Best [drums], and newest addition Tony Pizzuti [guitar]— as they attempt to revive their classic sound with the "nuanced experience" of recent years.
The new record, which was released on Friday, includes their title track “An Ending In Itself,” and songs “Forever/Always,” and “Paralyzed.” Exclusive colored vinyl with signed inserts, and a zine CD featuring 24 pages of behind-the-scenes photos and handwritten lyrics are available to order now through here. This new album marks the first to be released with Rise Records since Feel, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
Sleeping With Sirens Show Dates
*Festival dates
July 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Street Experience
July 18 – Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*
July 25 – Long Beach, CA – Vans Warped Tour*
Sept 18 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*
Oct 3 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival*
Oct 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Oct 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
Oct 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Oct 12 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
Oct 14 – Dallas, TX – Gilley’s Dallas Southside Ballroom
Oct 15 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Oct 16 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
Oct 18 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant
Oct 20 – St. Paul, MN – Myth
Oct 21 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Oct 24 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Oct 25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Oct 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
Oct 28 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
Oct 30 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Oct 31 – Ottawa, ON – History Ottawa
Nov 1 – Toronto, ON – History
Nov 3 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston Music Hall
Nov 4 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
Nov 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Nov 7 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov 8 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall
Nov 11 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Nov 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
Nov 14 – Orlando, FL – Vans Warped Tour*