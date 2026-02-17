Shinedown Sets New Album EI8HT and 2026 World Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shinedown will be releasing their brand new studio album EI8HT on May 29th (via Atlantic Records) and have released a new song, “Safe And Sound.” In addition, they are set to embark on the Dance Kid Dance Act II World Tour, taking the band to 11 countries across 54 dates, including stops throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

On the new album, upcoming world tour, and working with longtime bandmate & producer of the record Eric Bass, Brent Smith said: “This album is over a year in the making. Without question as a band we pushed ourselves like never before. Especially when it comes to Eric. Myself, Zach, and Barry are so honored to create, and work with such an extraordinary producer, engineer, mixer, songwriter, musician, performer, and band mate. We are so excited to finally announce our 8th Studio album titled EI8HT alongside our Dance Kid Dance Act ll World Tour.”

Joining Shinedown on the massive worldwide tour will be Coheed and Camrbia, Black Stone Cherry, From Ashes to New, DJ Rock Feed and Those Damn Crows on various dates. North American tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 20th at 10am local time and European and United Kingdom tickets go on sale Friday, February 27th at 10am local time with various on-sales earlier in the week for all markets. See full itinerary below and more information here.

The world tour adds to the band’s recently announced first-ever curated festival event - Shinedown’s Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend, taking place October 23-25, 2026 in Miramar Beach, FL. The three-day destination experience will feature performances from Shinedown (two unique headlining sets), BUSH, Hanson, Flyleaf (with Lacey Sturm), Living Colour, From Ashes to New, Guardians of the Jukebox, Neon Mooners, and more to be announced. Fans can purchase tickets and get more information here.

Over the past year, the multi-platinum band released four major songs, “Dance, Kid, Dance,” “Killing Fields,” “Three Six Five,” and “Searchlight.' “Dance, Kid, Dance” and “Killing Fields” both reached #1 at rock radio, while “Three Six Five” became a global crossover hit, topping #1 at Alternative radio, landing Top 10 at Hot AC and AC, and breaking into the Top 20 at Top 40. In the process, Shinedown extended their record with the most #1 songs on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart history (with 21 #1’s) and Mediabase’s Active Rock Chart (with 23 #1’s).

This year, Shinedown is nominated at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards for Rock Artist of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year, and Rock Song of the Year for “Dance, Kid, Dance.” These nominations follow a showing at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where the band won both Rock Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for “A Symptom of Being Human."

Shinedown Dance Kid Dance Act II World Tour Dates

May 13 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center *^%

May 15 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Festival Headlining

May 16 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center *^%

May 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *^%

May 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena *^%%

May 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *^%

May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center *^%

May 26 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *^%

May 28 – Estero, FL – Hertz Center *^%

May 30 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena *^%

June 2 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum *^%

June 5 – Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena *^%

June 6 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center *^%

July 11 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle *#%

July 13 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *%

July 15 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Vidéotron *#%

July 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *%

July 18 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena *#%

July 20 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena *%

July 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center *%

July 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena *%

July 25 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center *#%

July 30 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena *#%

July 31 – Colorado Springs, CO – Weidner Field *%

August 2 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center *#%

August 4 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena *#%

August 6 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena *%

August 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena *#%

August 9 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center *%

August 10 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena *#%

August 12 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at Metrapark *#%

August 14 – Spokane, WA – Numerica Veterans Arena *#%

August 15 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Pacific Coliseum *#%

August 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place *#%

August 20 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome *#%

August 21 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Resort *%

August 23 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair #%

September 4 – Dyersville, IA – Velocity Festival

September 10 – McHenry, IL – McHenry Music Festival

October 31 – Paris, FR – Zénith Paris - La Villette &

November 2 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz &

November 4 – Tilburg, NL – O13 &

November 6 – Prague, CZ – Forum Karlín &

November 8 – Copenhagen, DK – Falkonersalen &

November 9 – Stockholm, SE – Annexet &

November 11 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle &

November 12 – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle &

November 14 – Birmingham, UK – bp pulse LIVE *&

November 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro *&

November 17 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena *&

November 19 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley *&

November 20 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena *&

November 22 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre &

* w/Coheed and Cambria

^w/ Black Stone Cherry

# From Ashes To New

& Those Damn Crows

%w/ DJ Rockfeed

Photo Credit: Ryan Camp