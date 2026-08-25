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Indie folk singer-songwriter Shaina Hayes has announced her third album, Take the Case of a Rose, with the release of 'Tempest,' a new single that captures the uneasy calm before emotional upheaval. The song is out now on all music services and offers another glimpse into what is described as her most personal and expansive work to date. Take the Case of a Rose is available for pre-order now and will be released via Bonsound on November 13 on LP, CD and digital formats. In addition to the digital version's ten songs, physical copies of the album include an exclusive suite composed of three tracks.

Written around the quiet sensation of feeling anxiety gathering just beneath the surface, 'Tempest' unfolds with remarkable patience. Like distant storm clouds slowly darkening the horizon, the song gradually builds through intertwined acoustic guitars, instinctive percussion, and Hayes' unmistakably luminous vocal performance, balancing fragility with quiet resolve.

Produced alongside her longtime collaborators Francis Ledoux (drums) and David Marchand (guitar, bass, pedal steel), whose musical partnership has become integral to her evolving sound, 'Tempest' demonstrates the restrained beauty that has earned her growing acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic. Delicate arrangements leave space for every emotional shift, allowing the song to breathe naturally as tension ebbs and flows beneath its graceful surface.

Following the previous releases of 'Flourish' and 'Timid', 'Tempest' is the third single off Take the Case of a Rose, an album shaped by a period of profound personal transformation. Across ten songs, Shaina Hayes reflects on resilience, legacy, change and the often-unnoticed moments that quietly redefine a life. Written between seasons of personal change and inspired by the rhythms of rural life, the record explores the delicate balance between holding on and letting go, the healing power of the passage of time, and the search for composure amid uncertainty.

Musically, Take the Case of a Rose broadens Hayes' already distinctive palette without sacrificing the warmth that defines her songwriting. Acoustic guitars, upright piano, strings and understated percussion create richly textured arrangements that feel simultaneously expansive and deeply personal. Alongside trusted collaborators Ledoux and Marchand, Hayes also welcomes contributions from Brad Barr, Cédric Dind-Lavoie, Lysandre Ménard and Arielle Soucy, each adding subtle colours to an album that never loses sight of its emotional center. The SANCTUM suite, composed of three additional songs exclusive to the physical versions, expands its themes further through an ambitious sequence that moves with cinematic scale while remaining emotionally intimate.

With the 2024 release of Kindergarten Heart, her latest full-length album, Shaina Hayes garnered attention from Consequence, KCRW (NPR), The Line of Best Fit, Under the Radar, Far Out Magazine, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Radio 6 Music, as well as an enthusiastic review in UK magazine Uncut. The album also landed on the year-end lists of Le Devoir, Radio-Canada, CISM, DOMINIONATED and Le Canal Auditif, among others. Support has continued to grow across the UK and internationally since the releases of 'Flourish' and 'Timid' earlier this year, with additional praise from publications including Clash, Wonderland, and RTE.

About Shaina Hayes

Shaina Hayes is a Canadian singer-songwriter whose music blends folk-pop clarity with alt-country warmth and a deep attention to emotional detail. Known for her graceful vocals, thoughtful lyricism, and quietly magnetic presence, she has emerged as a distinctive voice in contemporary indie folk.

Hayes released her debut album to coax a waltz in 2022, followed by Kindergarten Heart in 2024. Both records introduced her intimate songwriting and earned her a steadily growing audience, leading to tours and opening slots for artists such as The War on Drugs, The Barr Brothers, and Elisapie. Her third album, Take the Case of a Rose, is due out November 13th, 2026.

Alongside her musical career, Hayes continues to operate a vegetable farm in the tiny rural hometown where she grew up. The land remains a grounding force in her life, shaping her sense of rhythm, patience, and presence. That dual existence — touring musician and hands-on grower — informs the clarity and steadiness that run through her songs.

2027 Tour Dates

March 11 — Sherbrooke, QC @ La Petite Boîte Noire

April 12 — Sainte-Thérèse, QC @ Cabaret BMO Sainte-Thérèse

April 2 — Quebec City, QC @ Le Pantoum

April 3 — Waterloo, QC @ Maison de la Culture de Waterloo

April 8 — Drummondville, QC @ Espace Mandeville

April 9 — Lévis, QC @ Vieux Bureau de Poste

April 10 — Frelighsburg, QC @ Beat & Betterave

April 16 — Saint-Hyacinthe, QC @ Le Zaricot

April 17 — Gatineau, QC @ Cabaret La Basoche

April 22 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

Oct 29 — Lavaltrie, QC @ Garage à Simon

Photo Credit: Flavie Lemée | Hi-res here



Photo Credit: Flavie Lemée | Hi-res here

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