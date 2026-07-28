Semiratruth to Release New Album S!M, Shares 'Tudo Bem!' Video

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Semiratruth, the Brooklyn-based, Chicago-born artist, has announced a new album titled S!M, set for release via Sooper Records. The 22-track electronic record marks the first Semiratruth project written, recorded, produced, and mixed entirely by the artist alone. Alongside the announcement, Semiratruth has shared the lead single and accompanying video for Tudo Bem!, directed by Atlas*Morgan.

S!M is due September 25 via Sooper.

Semiratruth, photo by Liam Brigham

While Semiratruth's back catalogue and live performances have earned them a reputation for lyrical dexterity, their self-produced work has always revealed an equally compelling passion for instrumental arrangement. On S!M, Semira simply tilts the spotlight toward the sound-design facets of their artistry. The result is a dizzying 22-track electronic record that strikes a unique balance: the compositional minimalism of acid, juke, and baile funk scutters into industrial soundscapes, only to be brought into the light by exploratory and melodic improvisations reminiscent of 1970s cosmic synth and spiritual jazz.

S!M marks Semiratruth's first album written, recorded, produced, and mixed entirely by themselves, a culmination of years spent developing an intimate, yet otherworldly electronic language. 'S!M is a project that constantly shifts,' Semira reflects. 'None of the songs were created by force. They all spilled out of me through improvisation. It's deep, it's fun, it's outrageous, it's gorgeous, it's clever, and then some. I've never felt more like me, unapologetically.'

To introduce the project, Semiratruth shares lead single 'Tudo Bem!,' a track that splits the difference between dancefloor and deep space, paired with an entrancing music video from director Atlas*Morgan. Translated from Portuguese for 'everything's good,' the track has a transportive quality that can carry a body from the dancefloor straight into orbit. 'The track feels like the turning point in my life,' Semira explains, 'shifting into an unfamiliar timeline where 'everything is good,' even when things say otherwise in the present. This song makes me feel good and makes me move freely.'

Semiratruth described S!M as a project that constantly shifts, noting that the songs emerged through improvisation rather than force. Of the lead single, translated from Portuguese as everything's good, the artist said the track reflects a turning point marked by a sense of movement into an unfamiliar timeline.

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