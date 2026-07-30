SUNANDMOON to Release Debut Single 'IN THE MOVIES'

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Global music duo SUNANDMOON is set to release its debut single, IN THE MOVIES, according to a press announcement.

The upcoming EP 'TUG OF WAR' is set to be released September 2026.

World music influenced group, 'sunandmoon,' consisting of singer/song writer Ogi and producer/songwriter Anoop D'Souza, have partnered together since 2024, creating music that emerge from their abundance of similarities: As both children of immigrants in Middle America - An Indian family in Oklahoma and a Nigerian family in Wisconsin - they looked to music to ease the strain of their conflicting identities - yet, they maintained the same heroes: Stevie Wonder, D'Angelo, Nina Simone, the same villains: insincerity and cookie-cutter art, and the same aspirations

Each having begun their careers independently, Ogi as a singer/songwriter who was discovered by PJ Morton, which lead her to partner with the producer, No I.D on her debut solo EP 'Monologues,' released with Atlantic Records in 2022. The project's success prompted touring opportunities with the likes of Snoh Aalegra, Paramore, Masego and more. Obi also had the distinct honor of performing on the BET Award's artist spotlight stage.

Anoop has established himself the go to creative voice for this new school of artists around the world. A trusted producer and songwriter, he continues to break through genre lines with recent collaborations including Syd, Tems, Sailor, Summer Walker and a host of other innovative visionaries that share his passion for deeply vulnerable storytelling and cutting melodies.

sunandmoon's music is being released in partnership with AWAL/Sony and they are managed by music industry powerhouse and legend Kawan 'KP' Prather, Annie Hwang, and Michael Hanano. Their first single, 'In the Movies', a hauntingly beautiful offering setting to music the all too familiar experience of a love that didn't have the picture perfect movie ending we've all hoped for. This single is featured on the full EP, 'Tug of War', set to be released September 2026.

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