SUMMERSTAGE to Present Andrew Bird, Funk Flex Shows in NYC Parks

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Capital One City Parks Foundation SUMMERSTAGE is set to continue its 40th anniversary season with a run of free performances across Central Park and Snug Harbor on Staten Island. The lineup includes Andrew Bird marking the 20th anniversary of his album THE MYSTERIOUS PRODUCTION OF EGGS with the WORDLESS MUSIC ORCHESTRA, two birthday celebrations hosted by Funk Flex, and a closing program of Latin jazz and Afro-Caribbean music led by the Bobby Sanabria MULTIVERSE BIG BAND.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City's outdoor performing arts festival celebrating its 40th anniversary this season, brings a lineup of free performances from August 6-9 to Central Park and Snug Harbor.

Highlights include acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird celebrating the 20th anniversary of THE MYSTERIOUS PRODUCTION OF EGGS with the WORDLESS MUSIC ORCHESTRA in Central Park on August 6, followed by Funk Flex's Birthday R&B Picnic on August 7, featuring Jon B, Fonda Rae, Taana Gardner, Strafe, Dres of Black Sheep, and more.

The celebration continues at Snug Harbor on Staten Island with Funk Flex Birthday Fest on August 8, headlined by Crystal Waters alongside Cynthia, Frankie Cutlass, Force MDs, Sunshine Anderson, Mr. Cheeks, and CL Smooth. On August 9, SummerStage closes out the week with a vibrant celebration of Latin jazz and Afro-Caribbean music featuring the Bobby Sanabria MULTIVERSE BIG BAND, Charlie Aponte, Judy Santos, and DJs Connie and Medina.

On August 6, SummerStage welcomes acclaimed singer, songwriter, violinist, and composer Andrew Bird to Central Park for a special free 20th anniversary celebration of his landmark album THE MYSTERIOUS PRODUCTION OF EGGS, presented by the Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment. Joined by the WORDLESS MUSIC ORCHESTRA and conducted by Hannah Schendel, Bird will perform the 2005 record in its entirety for the first time with a full orchestra, followed by a selection of fan favorites spanning his nearly three-decade career. Known for pushing the boundaries of folk with his intricate arrangements, layered loops, multi-tracked violin, and signature whistling, Bird has released 18 albums and performed at renowned venues including Carnegie Hall, the Sydney Opera House, Walt Disney Concert Hall, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The evening will also feature a performance by Portuguese artist Surma, whose genre-defying sound blends electronic, experimental, and indie influences. Surma's performance is presented with support from the Arte Institute. The evening will be hosted by WFUV's Benham Jones. More information at: https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/andrew-bird/.

On August 7th, SummerStage will present hip-hop legend Funk Flex's Birthday R&B Picnic, a free throwback celebration in Central Park featuring a star-studded lineup of R&B, soul, and hip-hop favorites. A fixture of New York City's music scene for nearly four decades, Funk Flex has become a hip-hop institution through his influential radio career and legendary DJ sets on Hot 97. This year's celebration brings together an all-star lineup of iconic voices, including platinum-selling R&B artist Jon B, whose smooth vocals and collaborations with artists like Babyface and 2Pac helped define '90s R&B; Fonda Rae, known for club classics like 'Over Like a Fat Rat' and 'Touch Me'; disco and dance music pioneer Taana Gardner, whose hit 'Heartbeat' became a Paradise Garage staple after Larry Levan's celebrated remix; Brooklyn-born producer and artist Strafe, best known for the influential 1984 track 'Set It Off'; and Dres of Black Sheep, whose landmark album A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing remains a cornerstone of New York's golden-era hip-hop movement. Joining Funk Flex on the turntables will be fellow Hot 97 DJ M U, spinning classics throughout the evening. More information at: https://cityparksfoundation.org/events/funk-flex-birthday-rb-picnic/

Additional details on the SUMMERSTAGE anniversary season, including venue information for each performance, are available through Capital One City Parks Foundation.

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