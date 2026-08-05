SPIDERBAIT to Add Encore Dates to IVY & THE BIG APPLES Anniversary Tour

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SPIDERBAIT has announced four additional encore performances of its Ivy & the Big Apples 30th Anniversary Tour, extending the run into October and November following sold-out shows across the country in July and August. The Australian trio will perform its 1996 album IVY & THE BIG APPLES in full alongside material from its broader catalog.

Spiderbait will take their fiery rock show through regional Victoria, stopping at Torquay, Barwon Heads and Ballarat before wrapping up in Hobart on Saturday 6 November.

Frontier Members can access tickets from 2pm AEST on Thursday 6 August, ahead of the general public onsale from 3pm AEST on Friday 7 August. Visit frontiertouring.com/spiderbait for tickets and further information.

At the peak of their powers and in the finest form of their celebrated career, Spiderbait's 30th Anniversary Encore Shows will see the band perform their iconic 1996 album Ivy & the Big Apples in full, alongside songs from their extensive catalogue.

Spiderbait's Ivy & the Big Apples 30th Anniversary Edition LP is out now.

SPIDERBAIT IVY & THE BIG APPLES 30TH ANNIVERSARY AUSTRALIAN TOUR - ENCORE SHOWS: OCTOBER & NOVEMBER 2026

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member Presale via frontiertouring.com/spiderbait runs 24 hours from Thursday 6 August, 2pm AEST, or until presale allocation exhausted.

Tickets on sale begins Friday 7 August, 3pm AEST via frontiertouring.com/spiderbait.

Tour Dates

Friday 23 October — Torquay Hotel | Torquay VIC — oztix.com.au (*Not a Frontier Touring show)

Saturday 24 October — Barwon Heads Hotel | Barwon Heads VIC — oztix.com.au (*Not a Frontier Touring show)

Friday 6 November — Civic Hall | Ballarat VIC — ticketsearch.com (*Not a Frontier Touring show)

Saturday 7 November — Odeon | Hobart TAS (Lic. All Ages) — moshtix.com.au

The encore dates will take SPIDERBAIT through regional Victoria, with stops in Torquay, Barwon Heads and Ballarat, before concluding in Hobart. Tickets for Frontier Members go on sale ahead of the general public onsale, with details available through Frontier Touring.

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