SISTERS to Release New Single GUERRILLA Ahead of UK Headline Tour

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Liverpool five-piece SISTERS has released a new single, Guerrilla, marking the band's first new music since its debut EP arrived in late 2025. The track's release coincides with the opening night of the band's first UK headline tour, a nine-date run beginning at The Castle Hotel in Manchester and continuing through cities including Leeds, Bristol, Glasgow and London before concluding with a hometown performance in Liverpool.

Guerrilla is out now on all streaming platforms. Sisters' nine-date UK headline tour opens at The Castle Hotel, Manchester. More information is available at https://www.sistersbandofficial.com/.

Written from a place of emotional inertia, Guerrilla captures the tension between internal movement and an external world that appears frozen. Airy, spacious passages give way without warning to waves of heavy, murky guitars, the song continually shifting before erupting with instrumental weight. The effect is deliberately disorientating, demanding the kind of full attention that Sisters have become known for in their live performances. Fragility and force exist side by side.

Photo Credit: © Aidan Medina

Picking up the baton from current fascinations including Mary In The Junkyard and Geese, while thinking back to the uncompromising grunge intensity of Hole, Breeders and PJ Harvey, Guerrilla broadens the band's already fluid musical language.

Vocalist and lyricist, Gigi explains: 'The sessions that birthed 'Guerilla' were the first time we really took a leading role in the production of our work and what we hear is a more 'established' version of what Sisters sounds like as a band.

It was written out of frustration, with the name itself implying the initiation of a war, which feels like an absolute necessity for me when I feel like I'm being forced to stew in stagnant air.

'For me, that's what going home feels like. I needed to write a song that was as heavy as that stagnant air, so I could make sure it didn't stick to me. Whatever I have to say in the song is entirely backed by the weight of the music which, to me, justifies the feeling. It's got to be ok cause it's now alive and forever in what you can hear.'

Sisters UK Tour Dates

28 July – Manchester, The Castle

29 July – Leeds, Wharf Chambers

30 July – Bristol, Cafe Kino

2 August – Glasgow, McHuills

4 August – London, The George Tavern

5 August – Brighton, The Prince Albert

6 August – Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda

7 August – Northampton, The Lab

8 August – Liverpool, The Quarry

Sisters are Gigi (vocals), James (drums), Odelia (bass), Mira (synth) and Lewis (guitar).

Vocalist and lyricist Gigi said the sessions behind Guerrilla marked the first time the band took a leading role in producing its own work, describing the song as written out of frustration and the feeling of being forced to sit with stagnant surroundings. The band's members are drawn from Brooklyn and upstate New York, Baltimore, Switzerland and a town outside London, and have previously received airplay from the BBC and Radio X.



Photo Credit: © Aidan Medina

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