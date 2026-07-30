Ron Taylor to Join 818 Benefit for Brody Stevens at The Comedy Store

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Comedian Ron Taylor, fresh off his win on Kevin Hart's stand-up competition series FUNNY AF, has joined the lineup for the 818 Benefit at THE COMEDY STORE. The annual show, officially titled 818 Benefit: Brody Stevens' Festival of Friendship Show, honors the late comedian Brody Stevens and raises money for Comedy Gives Back. Ben Gleib is set to host the evening, with a bill that includes Jay Mohr, Eleanor Kerrigan, Dean DelRay, Cameron Esposito, Byron Bowers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Dan Levy, Taina and Don Barris alongside Taylor.

818 Benefit: Brody Stevens' Festival of Friendship Show returns to The Comedy Store on Tuesday, August 18 at 8 p.m. for an unforgettable night honoring the late comedian Brody Stevens.

Hosted by Ben Gleib, the lineup features Jay Mohr, Eleanor Kerrigan, Dean DelRay, Cameron Esposito, Byron Bowers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Dan Levy, Taina, Don Barris, and Funny AF winner Ron Taylor.

Fresh off his win on Funny AF, Kevin Hart's comedy competition series showcasing some of the most exciting emerging stand-up comedians, Taylor joins the lineup for a night celebrating the comedy community and honoring Brody Stevens' enduring legacy.

The annual tribute celebrates Brody's kindness, positivity, and commitment to bringing people together while raising funds for Comedy Gives Back, the safety net of the comedy community.

ABOUT COMEDY GIVES BACK

This all-star comedy line-up honors the late great comedian Brody Stevens and raises awareness and money for Comedy Gives Back's mental health resources and programs supporting stand-up comedians.

Comedy Gives Back is the safety net for the comedy community.

Simply put, CGB is doing for comedians what MusiCares does for musicians and the Entertainment Community Fund does for actors. CGB helps comedians get back to doing what they do best - making people laugh.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988.

The tribute began after Brody Stevens died in 2019, when friends started the 818 Walk in his memory. The event has continued annually since, raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health resources through Comedy Gives Back, which provides support services for the stand-up comedy community.

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