Retro Pop Powerhouse Nova Miller releases the video for glow-up anthem 'Mi Amor'   

The newest release from the pop sensation who rose to Tik Tok Stardom

Nova Miller is back with the music video for her powerful pop anthem, "Mi Amor" - watch here. With "Mi Amor", Nova blends her retro sound with a pulsing disco beat, resulting in an ABBA-inspired track that highlights Nova's unmatched vocals and brilliant harmonies as well as her Swedish roots that greatly impact her music. Mi Amor not only has an intoxicating beat and undeniable 5-octave vocal range, but an important message of empowerment, self-growth, and transformation. The video for "Mi Amor" is a vibrant dance party, featuring Nova slaying signature 60s- inspired style, dawning several killer looks-- perfectly coordinated to the retro salon the video is set in. In between dance breaks, Nova get her hair blow dried and even plays the saxophone-- she really can do it all! The "Mi Amor" video perfectly captures Nova's radiant energy and shows off her killer dance skills. Fans will be inspired by Nova's powerful lyrics and have no choice but to get up and dance along while watching!

Nova explains the inspiration behind the "Mi Amor" video in her own words, "I wanted this video to focus less on a relationship with an old love and more on lifting each other up, falling in love with yourself and having good people around you. While we were shooting, I had such an amazing, big female team for example my manager, day to day manager, publicist, and director who gave me so much energy and made me feel so empowered."

"Mi Amor", which premiered on Paper Magazine earlier this summer, is a feel-good song that celebrates personal evolution and changing for the better. "Mi Amor" is bold and unforgettable bop, dedicated to the rewarding feeling of thriving after a relationship and evolving into a new version of yourself. "The most real and important glow up is the one that happens internally, the one inside of you. Confidence to me is accepting yourself unconditionally like it doesn't matter how you look or what your going through you're still confident because you are your own 'Mi Amor' Switch up your style, dance a little, laugh with your friends, and become your own Mi Amor. Fall in love with yourself!" With its message of self-acceptance combined with Nova's bold musical presence, "Mi Amor" is sure to become an instant pop classic. Nova knows how to effortlessly translate her experiences into song, and resonates with fans everywhere. There is certainly much more to come from this star on the rise!

Nova Miller is a standout talent with a sound that effortlessly blends new school pop with a retro aesthetic. Nova's vintage sound is elevated by her soulful voice and her undeniable charm. Her music takes inspiration from 60's era groups and makes use of classic strings and harmonies that make her stand out from the crowd. Nova Miller's striking personality and her showstopping vocals have earned her popularity on TikTok (@novamillermusic) with over 15.4 million likes. Nova uses TikTok to connect with fans and show off her acoustic capabilities and range.



Music is a cornerstone in Nova Miller's life. Her remarkable story includes her sleeping in her father's guitar case backstage while on tour with her parents and performing for the Crown Princess of Sweden. Discovered by former artist turned music executive Lolene in a Stockholm dance studio at age 12, Nova has spent much of her life in the studio or on stage and she wouldn't have it any other way. The multi-instrumentalist and 5 octave vocalist quickly learned that dealing with opinionated personalities and constantly being underestimated in the music industry was a daily occurrence, but learned to find strength in those experiences. "As girls, we have to be better, we have to do more to be seen. I'll take that fight. I'll work a bit harder, and I'll prove myself." At only 19, Nova has an unwavering sense of identity and a strong-minded lyrical narrative that gives her music passion and heart. Her empowering lyrics, perfect pitch, layered over shimmering splashes of pop make Nova Miller a unique force in music.

