Recording Artists Dyamond Doll and Jackboy Drop New Song 'Sugar Daddy'

The catchy song and video with the South Florida rappers is now available on all platforms.

Oct. 23, 2020  
Miami's hottest new rapper Dyamond Doll released her latest single "Sugar Daddy" and it features Jackboy who is from Pompano Beach. The catchy song and video with the South Florida rappers is now available on all platforms.


They teamed up after Jackboy heard Doll's "Sugar Daddy" track at Circle House Studios and thought it was a good fit and wanted to be a part of this project. "I am honored and thrilled for the opportunity to work with Jackboy, one of the biggest rappers who is on the rise," said rapper Dyamond Doll. Jackboy is part of Kodak Black's Sniper Gang.

Doll has an impressive list of names for collaborations on her Dyamond in the Rough EP. The EP features 8 songs. Additional tracks on her EP include "Miami Heat Dwade Remix"featuring Miami legends Trina, Ball Greezy and DJ Irie; the original version of "Dwade" featuring Trina; "Automatic" featuring Legaxy and Tory Lanez; and LPB Poody for "Money Make Me Wet". Ball Greezy is currently working on more collaborations with the artist.

Dark Boys Records is based in South Florida and was founded by CEO Joe B. The label features local recording artists Dyamond Doll and Legaxy. For more information on Dark Boys Records, please visit https://www.darkboysrecords.com

Watch below!


