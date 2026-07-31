REVOLVER LP From THE WLDLFE Set for Riser House Records Release

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE WLDLFE is set to release its new album REVOLVER via Riser House Records, according to a press announcement from Big Hassle Media.

On REVOLVER, the band draw from a broad swath of influences; from classic '80s rock to top 40 pop to alternative and indie. Their eclecticism and instinctive, unforced approach to songwriting come together in a sound equally defined by buoyant hooks and emotional directness.

''Lips' is one of our favorites from this upcoming album' The Wldlfe explain. 'We wrote the chorus while we were working on the last record and tried to finish it but just couldn't crack the code. We're glad we revisited it this time around because we're really happy with how it turned out. 'Lips' sounds like us but feels like a different version of who we are. It's also just catchy as hell.'

Vocalist Jansen Hogan goes on to explain that ''Parachute' came together with one of our favorite writers Ricky Manning. I remember it feeling really effortless finding the right words the day we wrote it. There's something really nice about falling in love with no strings attached and this song embodies that lyrically. We found our way back to our rock era, nailed an anthemic chorus, and told a story with 'Parachute' and we're really proud with how it turned out.'

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...