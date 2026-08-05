RAILCARD Shares New Single, Video For "Unstable Neighbour"

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RAILCARD has released a new single and accompanying video for 'Unstable Neighbour,' the latest preview of the band's forthcoming debut album. The group brings together Rachel Love of DOLLY MIXTURE with Ian Button and Peter Momtchiloff of HEAVENLY, who formed RAILCARD after meeting at a gig and discovering they were the same age. The band's debut full-length, Two Steps At A Time, is set for release on Skep Wax and Slumberland, following three digital EPs that were compiled onto a CD that sold out quickly.

You have to wonder why Railcard took so long to be born: their debut album feels like it should have been in your collection for years.

But it wasn't until 2025 that Rachel Love (Dolly Mixture), Ian Button and Peter Momtchiloff (Heavenly) met at a gig, realised that they were exactly the same age, and decided that this was an excellent reason to form a new band. The shared history, the same pop references, the parallel lives… Railcard had to happen, and there was no time to lose. Two Steps At A Time - the album title and theme song - express exactly how quickly Railcard have worked since then - jumping over pavement cracks and whistling past graveyards to get these songs written, recorded and released while they are still sweet and fresh.

The band released three digital EPs in early 2026, which were later compiled on a CD and released by Skep Wax and Slumberland. The CDs sold out very quickly. (New copies will be made available to coincide with the album release.) The critical response to a mail-order-only CD was far greater than anyone expected.

Railcard made their live debut in December 2025 and had by then recruited their fourth member: Allison Thomson (Trash Can Sinatras, The Love Band), whose flawless trumpet and swirly keyboard-playing complete the Railcard sound, allowing the band to fulfil the significant ambition and range of the songs, which are mostly co-written and often co-sung by Love and Button.

'Flannelette' and 'Sunday Sun', delicate and swoony, could almost be Slapp Happy at their most Bacharach. 'Foxy', mysterious and charming, has more than a hint of Kate Bush December magic. The raucous duet 'I'm A Disaster' is The Kinks meets deadpan Shangri-Las. The title track could have been an alternative theme tune for 'Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads.' 'Runaround' is like a school choir doing The Raincoats. 'Unstable Neighbour', mesmerising and insistent: it might make you think of Stereolab; we might imagine an indiepop Hawkwind. Peter Momtchiloff also contributes two wonderful songs on the album: the fragile and hallucinatory 'Paper Thin' and the Love-meets-Undertones rush of 'Hillman Minx'.

As with the first EPs, Railcard enlisted the sonic services of Medway psych expert Allan Crockford (of The Prisoners, JTQ and many more) who has delivered mixes that pump with vintage valve energy and reverby depth.

Two Steps At A Time is released on Skep Wax and Slumberland September 18th, and the band have a string of UK dates through the summer and Autumn.

Tour Dates

09 Aug - LONDON, UK - The Betsey Trotwood (matinee)

15 Aug - GLASGOW, UK - Glas Goes Pop

27 Aug - ROLVENDEN LAYNE, UK - Words and Music Festival

12 Sep - RAINHAM, UK - The Oast

13 Sep - BRIGHTON, UK - Railway Club (matinee)

19 Sep - RAMSGATE, UK - Queen Charlotte

20 Sep - LONDON, UK - Lexington (matinee album release show!)

25 Sep - BRISTOL, UK - The Thunderbolt

26 Sep - COVENTRY, UK - Just Dropped In

10 Oct - SHEFFIELD, UK - Sidney and Matilda (matinee)

06 Nov - EDINBURGH, UK - Leith Depot

07 Nov - MANCHESTER, UK - Klondyke Club

14 Nov - RAMSGATE, UK - Ramsgate Music Hall

Tracklist

Two Steps At A Time

1962 Forever

Hillman Minx

Flannelette

Foxy

I'm A Disaster

Paper Thin

Unstable Neighbour

Runaround

When You Say You Love Me Something's Wrong

Snow Blind

Sunday Sun

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist

RAILCARD made its live debut with fourth member Allison Thomson, formerly of Trash Can Sinatras and The Love Band, whose trumpet and keyboard work rounds out the band's sound. The album was mixed by Allan Crockford of The Prisoners and JTQ, and RAILCARD is scheduled to play a string of UK tour dates through the summer and autumn, including a matinee album release show in London.

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