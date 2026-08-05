¡QUE SENTIMIENTO! by Héctor Lavoe to Return to Vinyl for 45th Anniversary

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Craft Latino is set to reissue ¡QUE SENTIMIENTO!, the 1981 album from salsa singer Héctor Lavoe, marking the 45th anniversary of the long-out-of-print title. The album, Lavoe's sixth studio release and his only self-produced project, is scheduled to arrive on 180-gram vinyl with all-analog mastering on October 2. The reissue features eight tracks, including El Son, No Hay Quien Te Aguante, and Soy Vagabundo, with arrangements from Luís Cruz, Louie Ramírez, and José Febles.

Out of print for 45 years, ¡Que Sentimiento! arrives on 180-gram vinyl on October 2 and features all-analog (AAA) mastering.

About Héctor Lavoe

One of salsa music's greatest vocalists, Héctor Lavoe (1946–1993) was an influential force in the genre, thanks to his charming stage presence, impeccable delivery, and witty improvisations. Born Héctor Juan Pérez Martínez in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the artist relocated to New York City at 17, where he built a name for himself performing in bands led by Roberto García, Kako, and Fania Records founder Johnny Pacheco. It was through Pacheco that Lavoe met 16-year-old Willie Colón, with whom he would form one of Latin music's most celebrated partnerships.

A limited-edition Rojo Amor color vinyl pressing, capped at 300 copies, will be available as a standalone item or bundled with a Fania Classic Logo T-shirt through Fania.com. The remastered album is also set to be released digitally, including in Hi-Res audio for the first time.

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