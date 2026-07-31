Photos: Roddy Lima Releases 7-Track Project OVERDRIVE

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Roddy Lima has released OVERDRIVE, a seven-track project now available to listeners. The release adds a new collection of songs to the artist's growing body of work.

Fast-rising Brazilian DJ and producer Roddy Lima unveils his most ambitious project to date with the release of his new EP OVERDRIVE, out today, July 31.

Building on a breakthrough year that has seen Roddy emerge as one of electronic music's most exciting rising talents, OVERDRIVE showcases an artist pushing beyond the boundaries of club music. While rooted in the groove-led production and high-impact energy that have defined his rise, the seven-track project sees Roddy explore a wider sonic landscape, blending tech-house, techno indie-dance influences into a cohesive and forward-thinking body of work.

The EP follows the release of two standout singles, 'ZIPLOCK' and 'ALL OVER AGAIN' with LUMI. 'ZIPLOCK' introduced the OVERDRIVE era with its dark, driving tech-house energy and has since climbed to No. 1 on Beatport's Hype Indie Dance Chart. 'ALL OVER AGAIN', a collaboration with Finnish breakthrough artist LUMI, continued Roddy's run of club-focused releases, delivering a fast-paced tech-house cut built for the dancefloor.

Across OVERDRIVE, Roddy demonstrates his ability to move seamlessly between styles while maintaining a distinctive identity. Opening track 'HAUNT ME (INTRO)' featuring Sarah de Warren sets the tone with an atmospheric and restrained introduction, with Sarah's unmistakable vocals creating an immersive entry point into the project. The track follows their previous collaboration 'LICK IT', released earlier this year.

From there, the EP moves through a diverse range of electronic influences. 'VEINS' shifts effortlessly between uplifting synth textures and darker industrial house, while 'DIRTY MIND' featuring California-based artist Taylr Renee leans into harder techno territory. 'FATTY' featuring fast-rising Los Angeles artist Techno Tupac delivers a driving tech-house anthem packed with peak-time energy, before closing track 'ENEMIES' brings the project to an unexpected yet fitting conclusion with its guitar-led, indie-dance sound.

The release caps an exceptional period of momentum for Roddy. He currently holds two of Beatport's best-selling tracks of 2026 with 'AWAKE' and 'SIDE2SIDE' with Suraya. Alongside 'ZIPLOCK' reaching No. 1 on Beatport's Hype Indie Dance Chart, these achievements further reinforce Roddy's position as one of electronic music's fastest-rising names.

Roddy Lima has rapidly established himself on the global electronic scene, earning support with his distinctive blend of groove-led techno and tech-house through releases on influential labels including Repopulate Mars, Experts Only, Black Book Records, Truesoul and Drumcode.

His momentum has continued through the summer with standout performances at Tomorrowland and John Summit's Experts Only Ibiza takeover at UNVRS, further reinforcing his position as one of electronic music's most exciting emerging talents.

With OVERDRIVE, Roddy Lima delivers a defining statement of his evolving sound - a project that captures his ability to move between genres without compromise, while establishing himself as an artist with a vision that extends far beyond the club.

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