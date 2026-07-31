Photos: GOYA MENOR & Matt B Release IGIRIGI Video, Announce ALKEBULAN III

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Matt B has released IGIRIGI, a collaboration with Nigerian Afrobeats artist GOYA MENOR, alongside a new music video for the track. The song marks the debut single from Matt B's forthcoming album ALKEBULAN III: The Water Remembers, which was recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and draws on his journey reconnecting with his Nigerian ancestry. The album will also feature guest appearances from Skales, Boy Spyce, Camidoh, Fatoumata Diawara, THE CAVEMEN, Kabusa Oriental Choir, and Martial T. Batchamen.





On working with Goya Menor, Matt B says, 'This song is an anthem. It's about living my life unapologetically while recognizing that I'm part of something greater than myself. I carry my culture on my back, striving to open doors, inspire others, and help my people achieve greatness. When Goya stepped onto this record, he breathed even more life into it. I couldn't have asked for a better collaborator. The chemistry we created in the studio was undeniable, and together we made something truly special. My hope is that this song moves us one step closer to healing the diaspora through music, unity, and a shared sense of purpose.'

Goya Menor adds, 'IGIRIGI...... New sound, new energy and same passion! Every lyric in this song comes from a real place. We put in real energy, good vibes, and our hearts into every single line. Together with Matt B, we've cooked up something I can't wait for you all to feel and vibe with. Let's make memories with this one!'

More than an album release, ALKEBULAN III emerges as the centerpiece of a sweeping year spanning continents and creative mediums. The final installment of the trilogy, Matt B journeys to Nigeria to discover his Igbo heritage and connect with cultural leaders, fellow all-star African artists, and communities in need. A deep exploration of his Nigerian roots, Matt B's restless search for his African lineage fuels a journey that traces his ancestral family tree through the lens of a documentary short film and a three-episode docuseries. A fusion of spirit-filled Afrobeats and R&B set against beautiful orchestral arrangements, ALKEBULAN III lives at the intersection of diving into one's past, fulfilling your present dreams, and uplifting your community to ensure its bright future. The Los Angeles-based artist, originally from Chicago's South Side, will present ALKEBULAN III live with his GRAMMY-winning band at the Millennium Park Summer Music Series in Chicago on August 6, 2026 and other venerable venues in major markets.

Matt B is actively expanding into television, including filming a scripted cultural sitcom pilot at one of Hollywood's most iconic studios in July 2026, alongside key production partners Sunset Pictures. In parallel with his music and on-screen work, Matt B has also emerged as a breakout digital personality alongside his wife, manager and GRAMMY-winning producer, Angela V. Benson. Together, the couple has cultivated a viral audience through relatable, humorous, and behind-the-scenes content that offers a rare window into both the technical and personal sides of creative life. From cinematic camera builds and lighting setups to playful, everyday couple dynamics, their content has struck a chord with global audiences -- blending craftsmanship with authenticity. Social media metrics underscore this momentum with multiple Instagram reels surpassing 8M-9M+ views, and additional clips reaching 1M-2M+ views across platforms.

Whether showcasing professional camera rigs or joking about skincare routines and everyday married life, Matt B and Angela V. Benson are redefining how artists connect with audiences in this new hyper-online era -- merging high-level production with human, accessible storytelling. In 2026, Matt B is not just releasing new music -- he is building a fast-growing digital ecosystem as a GRAMMY-winning recording artist, cross-platform storyteller, cultural explorer, and digital creator engaging millions of fans.

'ALKEBULAN III is the culmination of everything I've been building -- musically, culturally, and personally,' says Matt B. 'This next chapter is about going deeper -- into my roots, new creative spaces, and how I connect with people around the world.'

With major announcements and activations still to come, 2026 is shaping up to be a breakout year that positions Matt B at an entirely new level of visibility -- across music, media, and culture at large.

ABOUT MATT B

Matt B is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer whose work bridges global genres and audiences. With a career spanning the U.S., Asia, and Africa, he has built a reputation for blending R&B, Afrobeats, and orchestral elements into a distinctly forward-looking sound. His ALKEBULAN series has earned critical acclaim, international chart success, and industry awards recognition, culminating in his 2025 GRAMMY win for 'Best Global Music Album.'

For additional detailed information on Matt B, please visit: mattbworld.com

Matt B is set to present ALKEBULAN III live with his band at the Millennium Park Summer Music Series in Chicago, with additional performances planned at other venues in major markets to support the album's release.

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