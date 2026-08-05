Photos: DEVIL MASTER to Release "Death Anthem" Single Ahead of BLOODY DREAMS LP

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DEVIL MASTER has released the single and accompanying video for 'Death Anthem,' the latest preview of the band's upcoming album BLOODY DREAMS, set for release via Relapse Records. The track serves as a tribute to G.I.S.M., with frontman Darkest Prince describing it as an homage to the late Sakevi Yokohama and Randy Uchida.

Photo Credit: Nicholl Strouse | Hi Res









Photo Credit: Nicholl Strouse | Hi Res

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