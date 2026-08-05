Photos: DEVIL MASTER to Release "Death Anthem" Single Ahead of BLOODY DREAMS LP
Frontman Darkest Prince calls the track a tribute to the late G.I.S.M. members Sakevi Yokohama and Randy Uchida.
By: Rachel Stone
DEVIL MASTER has released the single and accompanying video for 'Death Anthem,' the latest preview of the band's upcoming album BLOODY DREAMS, set for release via Relapse Records. The track serves as a tribute to G.I.S.M., with frontman Darkest Prince describing it as an homage to the late Sakevi Yokohama and Randy Uchida.
Photo Credit: Nicholl Strouse | Hi Res
Photo Credit: Nicholl Strouse | Hi Res