Performer Genna Giampaolo Details Debut Jazz Album and Live Show

Actor and musician Genna Giampaolo will release her first single, “I Wanna Fly,” on March 8, 2026, in honour of International Women’s Day. In anticipation of her debut jazz album, Genna With A G, on March 20, Giampaolo will also celebrate with an album launch party on March 19 at Fourth Stage at the NAC in Ottawa.

The single “I Wanna Fly” is a jazz ballad with musical theatre roots that was originally inspired by a play about Lorna Bray deBlicquy, Canada's First Female Civil Aviation Inspector. The music and lyrics of “I Wanna Fly” were written by Genna Giampaolo, and produced by Patric McGroarty, with arrangement by Nic Code.

“Originally this song was written for a musical we were working on set post World War Two - specifically after women had been given opportunity to do “mens” work, then told they couldn’t anymore now that the men were back. "I Wanna Fly" is a song celebrating women,” said Genna Giampaolo. “Specifically the trailblazing Canadian women who did big things and paved the way for women to have the opportunity and right to continue to do so.”

Recorded at The Orange Lounge Recording Studio in Toronto, Genna With A G includes ten tracks featuring Genna Giampaolo, bandleader and pianist Nic Code, percussionist Quinn Beneteau, and upright bass from Mike Mopas and Tyler Emond. Genna G and her jazz trio will perform from the album live for the first time at Fourth Stage at the NAC ahead of its official release. Tickets are available here.

Genna Giampaolo is an award-winning singer, actor, and dancer who has shared the stage with Sarah Brightman, Josh Groban and Jon Antoine. She has performed at such venues as The Villa Lucia, Saunders Farm, Preston Street Italian Festival, The Full House, and the Super Ex to name a few. Back in 2021, Genna produced and performed in It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, reprising her role as Mary Hatch opposite her husband in the show that brought them together.

Theatre credits include Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Janet in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, and Rose Lennox in The Secret Garden, with TV/Film credits including Murdoch Mysteries (CBC), and Thank you for Bombing (Lotus Films).

Genna With A G Tracklisting

Track 1 – À la Chick

Track 2 – Romantic Fiction

Track 3 – There Ain’t No Sweet Man That’s Worth the Salt of My Tears

Track 4 – Standing By

Track 5 – Le Jazz Hot

Track 6 – I Wanna Fly

Track 7 – No One Has To Know

Track 8 – Forget About Dodge

Track 9 – And They Danced

Track 10 – Holiday Love (Bonus Track)