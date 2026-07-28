PIETA BROWN Releases GLITTER TOWN, Inspired by Australia & The War on Drugs

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PIETA BROWN has released a new song titled GLITTER TOWN, with the singer-songwriter citing Australia and the band THE WAR ON DRUGS as influences behind the track. The release marks the latest addition to BROWN's catalog of original music.

Songwriter, guitarist and producer Pieta Brown releases her latest single, the album closer 'Glitter Town' today via Righteous Babe Records from her forthcoming LP Dreamin' Of due August 21. The song was co-produced by Pieta, S. Carey and Mike Lewis (both of Bon Iver) and features cinematic guitar work from Bo Ramsey, Jeremy Ylvisaker and Bryan Vanderpool alongside Vanderpool's atmospheric harmonies. 'Glitter Town' follows singles 'Dreamin' Of,' 'Was The One,' and 'Love Letters' ahead of her new album's release.

'I caught the spark for this song in Australia,' says Pieta. 'I had woken up in my hotel room after just a few hours of sleep after an epic 26 hours of travel. There was a huge photo on the wall of people in bikinis. Often when I'm on the road listening to music in my hotel room is orienting. I remember I had started listening to an Otis Rush album on my phone. Eventually I wandered around the room - it was a little suite kind of room - I had come to Australia from the grey cold land-locked Midwest. When I opened the sliding glass balcony door I realized it was already late afternoon. I could see the ocean off in the distance. Some guys down on a different balcony were blasting a song by The War On Drugs - and I love that band. Before I had fallen asleep I had been looking at photos by the Australian painter Brett Whitely. I had heard some news on the ride from the Sydney airport to the hotel about a man who had just 'escaped enslavement' and finally had a little apartment but couldn't really pay his bills. I had been having a hard time paying my bills, too. And I was feeling very blue in general. But when I picked up my guitar in that room after the balcony the song landed in a rush. For me there is always a kind of freedom in the feeling of songs landing. But I didn't really sing it again until I recorded it with Sean and Mike. After we got the basic tracks I found myself imagining Bo Ramsey's guitar sounds. When I went into Golden Bear studios in Des Moines, IA with Bo, engineer Bryan Vanderpool also helped lay down more sounds and ideas I was hearing. And Jeremy Ylvisaker and Romain Collin added some luminous layers too. It felt very magical and expansive as it all started weaving in. I needed the track to be anthemic. And somehow we got there!'

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