Nora En Pure Announces Purified at The Brooklyn Mirage This Summer

After a widely successful NYC Purified show in 2019, Nora En Pure has just announced the return of Purified to The Brooklyn Mirage this summer.

The Purified shows are known all around the world for their uplifting deep and tech house sets from a variety of hand selected support.

TICKETS PURIFIED THE BROOKLYN MIRAGE 2020

The highly sought after Purified show will take place on Saturday August 1st. The event will feature a vibrant electronic music offering lasting over the course of the entire evening.

The full lineup will be announced shortly, so stay tuned to Nora En Pure and Purified's socials for more information.





