New Zealand Alt/Metal Band Like a Storm Signs With Edgeout Records Ahead of New Single

Their first single, “Sinners & Saints” stays true to the classic LAS roots with their high energy, heavy guitars and powerful drums.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Like A Storm (LAS), the band from New Zealand known for blending the Didgeridoo with heavy riff-driven music, has signed an exclusive distribution deal with EDGEOUT Records/Universal Music Group/UMe for distribution of their new album coming this year.

Their first single, “Sinners & Saints” stays true to the classic LAS roots with their high energy, heavy guitars and powerful drums.

The highly regarded team assembled to launch the next LAS album and oversee their career strategy includes Tony Guanci, EDGEOUT founder; Universal’s Linda Kury VP Commercial Partnerships & Label Relations / Global Marketing; Manager, Steve Wood; Agent Dan Devita of TKO.
 
Tony Guanci, Chairman EDGEOUT, “Like A Storm blew me away the first time I saw them perform. After spending some time with the band, I recognized their drive, determination and most important, the talent. I look forward to all the incredible things we are going to do together!”

LAS is brothers Chris Brooks (Vocals, Guitars, Didgeridoo), Matt Brooks (Vocals, Guitars), Kent Brooks (Bass, Keyboards) and Zach Wood (Drums).  

“We’re excited for this new era with Tony and everyone at EDGEOUT Records, and to now be part of the incredible and illustrious Universal family! We’ve had many great talks already with the team, and are really impressed with all the innovation, expertise and experience they’re bringing to the launching of our new music. We’ve been lucky to have had some great moments and milestones in our career to date and are feeling more passionate about the music now than ever. This is going to be epic!”

Like A Storm is the highest-charting New Zealand act ever at U.S. Active Rock Radio. The band write and produce their own records, which have combined more than 150M streams across all platforms, and 7 x Top 40 Singles at U.S. Active Rock.

Renowned for their high-energy live show, and once described by Alter Bridge/Slash frontman Myles Kennedy as “The hardest working band in the business,” LAS has extensively toured the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, New Zealand & Japan.

Either in a headline capacity or sharing the stage with such artists as: Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Creed, Shinedown, Alter Bridge, Black Veil Brides, Skillet, Volbeat, Gojira, Escape The Fate, Hellyeah, Sevendust & many more.

Like A Storm has appeared at festivals all over the world: From Download UK to Download Japan, Hellfest France to Homegrown New Zealand, and had multiple appearances at iconic festivals such as Novarock (Austria), Graspop Metal Meeting (Belgium), Louder Than Life (US) and Shiprocked.

Having recently completed a highly successful 6-week tour of the UK/Europe supporting Skillet, they are currently strategizing the same kind of return to touring in the U.S., Japan and other markets in 2023-24, in conjunction with the upcoming releases from what is to be their 5th studio album.

Photo Credit: David Muselman 2023 / Prague




