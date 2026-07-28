NOTHING NEW: PITSCHOUSE to Release Reunion LP, Share DINNER WITH THE DREAMIES

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PITSCHOUSE, a band once considered a fixture of Seattle's DIY music scene in the 2010s, has announced a return with a new full-length album, NOTHING NEW, set for release via Den Tapes. The Seattle group has also shared its first single from the project, DINNER WITH THE DREAMIES, accompanied by a video directed by drummer Nick Shively.

ANNOUNCE NOTHING NEW LP

OUT SEPTEMBER 11, 2026 VIA DEN TAPES

SHARE NEW SINGLE

RIYL: Yo La Tengo, Slowdive, Pure Moods

Credit: Patrick Sexton

Pitschouse was a fixture of the Seattle DIY scene in the 2010s. The band reached a natural conclusion when members moved, pursued careers, and explored different art forms. They have now reunited, after friendships were rekindled over intimate meals. Today, the band announces their full-length return, NOTHING NEW, out September 11, 2026 via Den Tapes. They have also shared the explosive first single, 'Dinner with The Dreamies,' accompanied by a video directed by drummer Nick Shively.

On the track, Pitschouse's Kyle Burnett shares:

'It's about the dangers of being stuck in your head.'

According to the band, Pitschouse's reunion grew out of a renewed weekly ritual of shared dinners and music-making among its members. Singer-guitarist Kyle Burnett described the new single as being about the dangers of being stuck in one's head.

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