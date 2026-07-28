NOTHING NEW: PITSCHOUSE to Release Reunion LP, Share DINNER WITH THE DREAMIES
The Seattle group's debut full-length will arrive via Den Tapes, featuring a video directed by drummer Nick Shively.
PITSCHOUSE, a band once considered a fixture of Seattle's DIY music scene in the 2010s, has announced a return with a new full-length album, NOTHING NEW, set for release via Den Tapes. The Seattle group has also shared its first single from the project, DINNER WITH THE DREAMIES, accompanied by a video directed by drummer Nick Shively.
ANNOUNCE NOTHING NEW LP
OUT SEPTEMBER 11, 2026 VIA DEN TAPES
SHARE NEW SINGLE
RIYL: Yo La Tengo, Slowdive, Pure Moods
Credit: Patrick Sexton
Pitschouse was a fixture of the Seattle DIY scene in the 2010s. The band reached a natural conclusion when members moved, pursued careers, and explored different art forms. They have now reunited, after friendships were rekindled over intimate meals. Today, the band announces their full-length return, NOTHING NEW, out September 11, 2026 via Den Tapes. They have also shared the explosive first single, 'Dinner with The Dreamies,' accompanied by a video directed by drummer Nick Shively.
On the track, Pitschouse's Kyle Burnett shares:
'It's about the dangers of being stuck in your head.'
According to the band, Pitschouse's reunion grew out of a renewed weekly ritual of shared dinners and music-making among its members. Singer-guitarist Kyle Burnett described the new single as being about the dangers of being stuck in one's head.