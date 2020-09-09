Mustard, Smino & EarthGang Help Emerging Artists During Pandemic Through Meister Class Program

Series participants will have opportunity to collaborate with Interscope recording artists.

Jägermeister today announced "Meister Class" Sessions, a new series which will shine a light on emerging music creatives. The program will give select participants an opportunity to work with Grammy Award-winning producer and founder of 10 Summers Records, Mustard, breakout Interscope Record artist Smino, and Dreamville/Interscope Grammy-nominated artists EarthGang.

With open mic nights on hold due to many of this year's social distancing guardrails, traditional in-person collaborative sessions between artists are off the table. In this new environment, "Meister Class" sessions give participants a digital platform to showcase their talent and passion for music. Program partner Universal Music Group and Brands (UMGB) will provide expertise, tools and access to musical talent that will expand the series' reach.

For the first part of "Meister Class," Smino and EarthGang will be choosing participants who will get the opportunity to collaborate with them on individual new tracks. Once the collaborative tracks are announced, aspiring participants can go to Meisterclass.com to submit their music experience - recordings, songs, performance videos, etc. for consideration.

After the collaborations are released, Grammy Award-winning producer and founder of 10 Summers Records, Mustard, will step in as the "Meister," mentoring the winning artists on their own original music that will be released in December.

"2020 has been a tough year; however, there are still opportunities, like what Jägermeister's "Meister Class" sessions are offering, for emerging and unknown artists to have their music heard," said Mustard on his involvement in the new series. "If you're serious about getting in the music business check out this program and submit your work!"

Each artist's collaborative session will be promoted on Jägermeister's social channels, as well as the winning participants, who will join the lead artists on an Instagram Live on Jägermeister's Instagram.

"At Jägermeister, music is at the core of who we are." says Cliff Rigano, Director of Culture, Lifestyle & Event Marketing at Mast - Jägermeister US. "We felt that it was imperative to continue to create opportunities to foster the creativity and passion that is still flourishing even during these trying times. Music is what keeps us all together, even while we're all physically apart. We're absolutely thrilled to see this program come to life and look forward to engaging with all of the participating talent."

Jägermeister is a proud supporter of nightlife and the artists, creatives and bartenders who have worked tirelessly to support it. At the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, Jägermeister knew the negative impact the pandemic would have on these communities. In response, Jägermeister launched its Save The Night program which has included various events and initiatives to raise money for those whose passion, skill and hard work fuel and inspire the nightlife economy.

The "Meister Class" Sessions are the brand's newest addition to the Save The Night initiative, giving a voice to up and coming artists and providing them with invaluable industry relationships. New York-based creative studio, CONVICTS, known for their purpose-driven and status-quo shaking work, has been tapped to capture the 'Meister Class' Sessions and document the stories of participating artists in a series of original short films.

All details around the Meister Class Sessions can be found on the Jägermeister microsite Meisterclass.com beginning on September 9, 2020.

