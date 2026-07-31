Michael Canitrot Releases ARCADIA From Statue Of Liberty Light Show

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Electronic artist Michael Canitrot has released ARCADIA, a new track connected to his Liberty Lights performance at the Statue of Liberty. The release follows the performance, which paired Canitrot's music with a light display at the New York City landmark.

Following the worldwide success of Liberty Lights, his historic artistic performance as the first electronic music artist ever to perform at the Statue of Liberty in New York, French DJ and producer Michael Canitrot announced the release of his new single 'Arcadia,' available worldwide today, July 31 across all streaming platforms.

Broadcast in the United States on ABC and Disney+, and in France on France Télévisions, Liberty Lights reached more than 15 million television viewers worldwide, establishing the project as a major international cultural moment.

Premiered for the very first time during the performance on Liberty Island as part of the America250 celebrations, 'Arcadia' became one of the emotional highlights of a show that brought together music, heritage and contemporary creation in one of the world's most iconic locations. A luminous and uplifting composition, the song reflects Michael Canitrot's signature artistic universe, where electronic music meets timeless architecture, emotion and collective imagination.

With 'Arcadia,' Michael Canitrot delivers a powerful melodic and cinematic composition that invites listeners on a journey towards light and elevation.

Shares Michael Canitrot, ''Arcadia' is about hope, and there couldn't have been a more symbolic place than the Statue of Liberty to share it with the world for the very first time.'

Driven by a captivating piano melody, the track gradually unfolds through rich electronic textures, uplifting strings and progressive energy. As it builds, the emotion grows naturally, leading to a powerful and uplifting crescendo. Inspired by the symbolic spirit of the Statue of Liberty, the work invites listeners on a journey where music becomes a universal language of hope and unity. More than a club track, 'Arcadia' is an invitation to hope, a soundtrack for unforgettable moments and shared emotions.

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