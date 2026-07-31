Melba Moore to Release New Single "LOVE WINS EVERY TIME"

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Melba Moore has released a new single titled LOVE WINS EVERY TIME, now available on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Amazon Music. The Tony Award winner and four-time Grammy nominee describes the song as an anthem centered on the enduring power of love.

'Love Wins Every Time' highlights Moore's vocal endurance and ability to connect with fans across generations.

'Music has always been my vessel for healing,' says Moore. 'Right now, the world needs a reminder that no matter the struggles we face individually or collectively, love remains our ultimate victory. This song is my heart poured out for everyone who needs a little light right now.'

The single builds on Moore's recent projects, which includes her memoir, 'This is It…Marvelous and Getting Better.'

Melba Moore will be performing at two locations of the Blue Note nightclub this fall. First, in Los Angeles (September 4th and 5th), then New York City (November 7th & 8th).

Fans can follow Melba Moore on her social media:

Facebook - @mooremelba

Instagram – @melba1moore

Website - www.iammelbamoore.com/

The single was produced and written by Rahni Song and Chloe Barjona-Dunbar, with Beau Huggins and Charli Huggins serving as executive producers. It follows the release of Moore's memoir, This Is It...Marvelous and Getting Better, and precedes upcoming performances by Moore at Blue Note locations in Los Angeles and New York City.

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