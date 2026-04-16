Melanie Martinez Sets Worldwide Dates for 'HADES: The Sacrifice' Tour

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Multi-platinum artist Melanie Martinez has revealed Hades: The Sacrifice, her new North American and European tour in support of her fourth studio album Hades, which was released in March.

Produced by Live Nation, the global run will begin with a first leg across North America and Mexico this summer before heading overseas for a series of arena dates across the United Kingdom and Europe.

Fans will have first access to tickets via the artist presale, which starts on Wed, Apr 22 at 12:00pm local time in each city. To have a chance to access the artist presale, fans must sign up HERE by Mon, Apr 20 at 11:59pm PST in North America/Mexico and by 11:59pm GMT in Europe/United Kingdom. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale. General on sale will begin Fri, Apr 24 at 12:00 pm local time.

“When writing HADES, I knew the tour for this album had to be immersive and cinematic," said Martinez of the tour. "Creating a new character and thinking of how she’ll be performing in this new world is so exciting. This tour is very different to anything I’ve done before, and involves more practical elements and camera illusions that I’m really excited about. We’re working on making sure each song gets their moment. I hope it can bring people together under these strange dystopian times we’re living in.”

Hades debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking her fourth consecutive Top 10 debut and third consecutive Top 5 debut. The album also opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Alternative Albums chart and Rock & Alternative chart as well.

The announcement follows a fan-driven rollout for Hades, which Melanie unveiled through a series of sold-out listening experiences in London, Amsterdam, and Toronto. She expanded this with intimate performances in New York City, Mexico City, and Los Angeles, where she debuted the album live with a full band and string section.

Hades: The Sacrifice marks her first major tour since 2024, when she played and sold out the largest venues of her career, including two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and The O2 in London, while also headlining marquee festivals such as Lollapalooza and Corona Capital.

HADES: THE SACRIFICE Tour Dates

July 15, 2026 — St Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena

July 17, 2026 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

July 18, 2026 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

July 20, 2026 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

July 21, 2026 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

July 23, 2026 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

July 25, 2026 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

July 27, 2026 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

July 28, 2026 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena

July 30, 2026 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

August 2, 2026 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

August 3, 2026 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

August 6, 2026 — Monterrey, MX — Arena Monterrey

August 8, 2026 — Mexico City, MX — Palacio de los Deportes

August 12, 2026 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center

August 14, 2026 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

EUROPE:

September 9, 2026 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome

September 11, 2026 — London, UK — The O2

September 12, 2026 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

September 15, 2026 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena

September 17, 2026 — Milan, IT — Unipol Forum

September 18, 2026 — Frankfurt, DE — Festhalle

September 20, 2026 — Brussels, BE — Forest National

September 23, 2026 — Krakow, PL — Tauron Arena

September 24, 2026 — Prague, CZ — O2 Arena

September 26, 2026 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena

Photo Credit: Cho Giseok