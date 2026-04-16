Melanie Martinez Sets Worldwide Dates for 'HADES: The Sacrifice' Tour
General on sale will begin Fri, Apr 24 at 12:00 pm local time.
Multi-platinum artist Melanie Martinez has revealed Hades: The Sacrifice, her new North American and European tour in support of her fourth studio album Hades, which was released in March.
Produced by Live Nation, the global run will begin with a first leg across North America and Mexico this summer before heading overseas for a series of arena dates across the United Kingdom and Europe.
Fans will have first access to tickets via the artist presale, which starts on Wed, Apr 22 at 12:00pm local time in each city. To have a chance to access the artist presale, fans must sign up HERE by Mon, Apr 20 at 11:59pm PST in North America/Mexico and by 11:59pm GMT in Europe/United Kingdom. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale. General on sale will begin Fri, Apr 24 at 12:00 pm local time.
“When writing HADES, I knew the tour for this album had to be immersive and cinematic," said Martinez of the tour. "Creating a new character and thinking of how she’ll be performing in this new world is so exciting. This tour is very different to anything I’ve done before, and involves more practical elements and camera illusions that I’m really excited about. We’re working on making sure each song gets their moment. I hope it can bring people together under these strange dystopian times we’re living in.”
Hades debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking her fourth consecutive Top 10 debut and third consecutive Top 5 debut. The album also opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Alternative Albums chart and Rock & Alternative chart as well.
The announcement follows a fan-driven rollout for Hades, which Melanie unveiled through a series of sold-out listening experiences in London, Amsterdam, and Toronto. She expanded this with intimate performances in New York City, Mexico City, and Los Angeles, where she debuted the album live with a full band and string section.
Hades: The Sacrifice marks her first major tour since 2024, when she played and sold out the largest venues of her career, including two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and The O2 in London, while also headlining marquee festivals such as Lollapalooza and Corona Capital.
HADES: THE SACRIFICE Tour Dates
July 15, 2026 — St Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena
July 17, 2026 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena
July 18, 2026 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
July 20, 2026 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum
July 21, 2026 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
July 23, 2026 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
July 25, 2026 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
July 27, 2026 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
July 28, 2026 — Duluth, GA — Gas South Arena
July 30, 2026 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
August 2, 2026 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
August 3, 2026 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
August 6, 2026 — Monterrey, MX — Arena Monterrey
August 8, 2026 — Mexico City, MX — Palacio de los Deportes
August 12, 2026 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center
August 14, 2026 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
EUROPE:
September 9, 2026 — Amsterdam, NL — Ziggo Dome
September 11, 2026 — London, UK — The O2
September 12, 2026 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
September 15, 2026 — Paris, FR — Accor Arena
September 17, 2026 — Milan, IT — Unipol Forum
September 18, 2026 — Frankfurt, DE — Festhalle
September 20, 2026 — Brussels, BE — Forest National
September 23, 2026 — Krakow, PL — Tauron Arena
September 24, 2026 — Prague, CZ — O2 Arena
September 26, 2026 — Hamburg, DE — Barclays Arena
Photo Credit: Cho Giseok
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