Madonna Officially Sets New Dance Album CONFESSIONS II

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Madonna has officially revealed that her anticipated new album, Confessions II, is set for release on July 3rd via Warner Records. The new album is Madonna’s first in seven years and serves as a follow-up to the 2005 counterpart, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

She reunites with award-winning producer, songwriter and DJ Stuart Price for the album. Ahead of the lead single, Madonna has unveiled the first taste of music with a visual teaser, available to watch. Fans can pre-order the album and a collection of expansive vinyl, CDs and cassette offerings HERE.

Madonna sums up her new record by quoting the first few lines of her song, One Step Away, “People think that dance music is superficial, but they’ve got it all wrong. The dance floor is not just a place, it’s a threshold: A ritualistic space where movement replaces language.”

Madonna adds, “When Stuart Price and I first started working on this record, this was our manifesto”: We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are things that we've been doing for thousands of years — they really are spiritual practices. After all, the dance floor is a ritualistic space. It’s a place where you connect—with your wounds, with your fragility. To rave is an art. It's about pushing your limits and connecting to a community of like-minded people."

Referred to as the "Queen of Pop", Madonna is the best-selling female recording artist of all time. She is the most successful solo artist in the history of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and has achieved the most number-one singles by a woman in Australia, Canada, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With a revenue of over U.S. $1.5 billion from her concert tickets, she remains the highest-grossing female touring artist worldwide. Forbes has named Madonna the annual top-earning female musician a record 11 times across four decades (1980s–2010s).

She played Eva Peron in the 1996 film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. She sang songs penned by Stephen Sondheim in the film Dick Tracy. Other acting credits include work in A League of Their Own and Desperately Seeking Susan.

Photo Credit: Rafael Pavarotti